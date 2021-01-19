Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 19. Januar 2021

19. Januar
- Schnee in Saudi-Arabien
*vielleicht erinnert sich noch jemand an Ende 2013 als Schnee auf den Pyramiden lag. Details hier -> https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2014/01/09/das-unsagliche-verbrechen-an-der-natur-und-der-menschheit-durch-den-geoengineering-grossenwahn/ (d)
- No ‘Virus’ Pandemic Exists: The Covid Fraud Is Nothing More Than a Cover for Many Other Evils (Eine Virus-Pandemie existiert nicht: Der C-Betrug ist nichts weiter als eine Vertuschung zahlreicher anderer Bösartigkeiten)
„[…]
This is psychological and physical warfare against the people, but it is more than that. Certain sectors of our population are being targeted, and this includes the old and infirmed, all those with chronic health problems, including mental disabilities, regardless of age, and those with highly compromised immune systems. This should be obvious to all due to the fact that the state has chosen this highly compromised portion of society to be the first to be injected with an unproven, untested, mRNA, gene altering, and toxic and poisonous vaccine. The agendas sought are evil in intent and evil in delivery.
[…]
Does this plot include the possibility of eliminating that part of society that is most dependent on government, and that is the biggest drain on this government created debt-ridden economy? Is population control alive and well in America and the world? I do not think this arguable, and in fact, many members of our older populations have already been the victims of state murder.
[…]“ (d)
- Die nächste Eskalationsstufe wird gezündet – Mega-Lockdown
*sehr in Gänze zu empfehlen. Mein Kommentar dazu:
„“Denn es ist durchaus vorstellbar, dass ab Februar ALLE Geschäfte – inklusive Lebensmittelgeschäfte – durch das Regime zwangsgeschlossen werden.”
.
Meinst Du echt? Wenn die das machen, dann werden die gestürmt… Wenn Leute nix mehr zu fressen haben, werden sie zu barbarischen Bestien, die ohne Rücksicht auf Verluste alles machen. Das haben Jahrtausende Geschichte mehr als deutlich zigfach bewiesen.
Also worauf begründest Du diese steile These?“
**Antwort ausstehend, da der Comment eben grad abgeschickt wurde. (d)
- No stopping AI? Scientists conclude there would be no way to control super-intelligent machines (Unaufhaltbare KI? Wissenschaftler kommen zum Schluss, dass es keine Chance gäbe super-intelligente Maschinen zu kontrollieren)
„[…]
A new study concludes there may be no way to stop the rise of machines. An international team says humans would not be able to prevent super artificial intelligence from doing whatever it wanted to.
.
Scientists from the Center for Humans and Machines at the Max Planck Institute have started to picture what such a machine would look like. Imagine an AI program with an intelligence far superior to humans. So much so that it could learn on its own without new programming. If it was connected to the internet, researchers say the AI would have access to all of humanity’s data and could even take control of other machines around the globe.
.
Study authors ask what would such an intelligence do with all that power? Would it work to make all of our lives better?
[…]
“A super-intelligent machine that controls the world sounds like science fiction. But there are already machines that perform certain important tasks independently without programmers fully understanding how they learned it. The question therefore arises whether this could at some point become uncontrollable and dangerous for humanity,” says study co-author Manuel Cebrian…
[…]“
*siehe auch direkt bei Max Planck -> https://www.mpg.de/16230184/0108-bild-computerwissenschaftler-superintelligente-maschinen-koennten-wir-nicht-kontrollieren-149835-x und die Studie selber -> https://jair.org/index.php/jair/article/view/12202 – Unser Autor Nick Mott vertritt die begründete Gegenthese -> https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/01/14/es-wird-keine-ki-singularitat-geben/ (d)
- Die kommende neue Ordnung (d)
- Dystopia Now! – Surveillance Through Vaccine Certificates, Digital IDs, and Biometric Data (Dystopie Jetzt! Überwachung mittels Impfzertifikaten, Digitalen IDs und Biometriedatenbanken)
„[…]
In the new world being erected right before our eyes, the Global Syndicate does not want the average citizen to have the right to travel freely without being closely monitored for compliance with new societal rules. They claim reducing travel will help the environment and solve the problem of climate change, but this is just a ruse to destroy individual freedom and rights. In reality, they want humanity locked into a surveillance grid that can track every movement and eventually, every thought!
[…]
Employers will eventually make it difficult to work without proof of vaccination. Additionally, stores, concert and sports venues, restaurants, museums, and parks may also soon require a tool like Common Pass to shop for necessities and access entertainment and leisure. But it doesn’t stop here.
[…]
Contact tracing plans largely failed because people were uncooperative, and the technology was not well developed. Companies such as TraceSafe and Estimote have created the next wave of contact tracing tools in the form of biometric wearable devices.
[…]
For now, these new surveillance devices are meant to be worn outside the body, but the ultimate goal is for widespread adoption of bodily implants as documented in my Internet of Bodies article. [Hier nochmal doppelt gemoppelt, weil Must-Read! -> https://truthunmuted.org/the-internet-of-bodies/ – inzwischen gibts den Artikel auch auf Deutsch -> https://axelkra.us/wenn-sie-dachten-5g-und-das-iot-waeren-extrem-gefaehrlich-achten-sie-auf-das-iob-sotn/ ]
[…]
Digital IDs Will Place All Humans on the Surveillance Grid.
[…]
The plan is to roll out a full-fledged digital ID (ID2020) which would contain driver’s licenses, passports, work badges, building access cards, debit and credit cards, transit passes, and more…
[…]
Despotic technocrats will be able to use digital IDs to control access to government, finance, health, travel, and any service where an ID would be required for access or benefits.
[…]
The next domino to fall, coinciding with a planned and coordinated global economic reset, will be universal adoption of digital payments and the outlawing of cash.
[…]
History has proven that elites tend to establish greater control of economies as societies move away from physical currency.
[…]
With time and the advancement of technology, the fledgling surveillance state of the early 2000s has grown exponentially into the monstrous biosecurity police state now emerging.
.
What began as eagle eye tools for militaries to track and monitor “terrorists” abroad have now been adapted for use in everyday consumer products like nanny cams, smartphones, smart watches, and vehicles. Use of traffic and surveillance cameras have exploded in the years since 9/11 to the point where the U.S. and China combined possess one surveillance camera for every four people. It is expected that 2021 will see the global deployment of over one billion cameras.
[…]
Most involved in the creation, implementation, distribution, and use of these technologies have ties to governments, global entities, spy agencies, and billion-dollar tech companies.
.
All these new inventions are being used to create a global panopticon, making it easy for technocrats to control humanity through technological innovation. So pardon me if I don’t get all excited about artificial intelligence, augmented reality, body implants, and other rapidly developing technologies. In fact, these unprecedented modern times make me nostalgic for corded telephones and fax machines.“
*siehe auch https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2013/11/02/das-panoptische-system-der-totalen-uberwachung/ (d)
- Bayer ohne Maulkorb sagt der Bullerei deutlich was Sache ist 2021 (DE)
*Belehrung der bayerischen Bullerei über die Unschuldsvermutung und das Gebot von Treu und Glauben als rechtlicher Standard in Tacheles-Manier. (d)
*Update folgt voraussichtlich morgen und weiterhin mehr oder weniger täglich. Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 15.1. – 18.1. wurden hier nachgetragen.