Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 14. Januar 2021

14. Januar
- Government Is not Owned and Controlled by the People, People Are Owned and Controlled by Government (Regierungen gehören nicht den Menschen – Die Menschen gehören den Regierungen)
„
Other than self-government such as peaceful anarchy or voluntarism, government in every circumstance is structured to manage and control the people by force.

The two fighting factions that are the most prevalent, those supporting the Republicans or those supporting the Democrats, are equally very stupid, and cannot understand that by fighting against each other, they are simply allowing this evil totalitarian system of rule to continue on while gaining strength that will be leveraged against the people in order to benefit the few in the top one percent. No matter who ‘wins’ any election, we all lose.

Why do any still believe that politics and government are the answer to our ills, and that the kings in power today are any better than the kings of the past? Consider where we are now and where we are going.

Every aspect of life is controlled, regulated, restricted, and surveilled by the growing technocratic state, and draconian mandates of behavior are out of control.

Every joyous activity is being closed down or cancelled. There are no live music concerts, dining out at restaurants with family and friends has become similar to a scene from a dystopian horror movie, and shopping is now akin to walking silently in a faceless zone of zombies.

In addition to all this, the police state atmosphere is becoming more obvious, tracking and tracing each and every individual is common, and terroristic tactics by government enforcers have already begun with much harsher treatment coming for any that disagree or dissent.

Where is all the anger due to this tyranny that has consumed society? It seems that we are all fighting against one another while those in the ruling class that are causing all the problems are laughing while plotting the final stage of the coup called the “Great Reset.”

This is the truth of the matter, but the masses cannot see it. Until this truth is fully understood and accepted by the common man, our fate is not only uncertain, but we are doomed to a life without freedom.

The only solution is for the people themselves to stand together instead of fighting each other, to dissent at every level possible, and to disobey all government orders.

The government does not care about you. Politicians do not care about you. The one percent and the large corporations do not care about you.
Together we have the power to reclaim our freedom, and to eliminate the power structure of this governing system…

“If you’re not ready to die for it, put the word ‘freedom’ out of your vocabulary.”
Malcolm X – Chicago Defender, November 28, 1962.“
*wie gewohnt bei Gary in Gänze zu empfehlen. Und im Zusammenhang zum Titel nochmal die dringende Empfehlung für die DE-Fassungen vom Servant-King -> https://giftamhimmel.de/?s=servant+king (d)
- Shapers of Slavery Part I: The Plan – Die Gestalter der Sklaverei Teil 1: Der Plan (d)
*Update folgt voraussichtlich morgen und weiterhin mehr oder weniger täglich. Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 11.1. – 13.1. wurden hier nachgetragen.