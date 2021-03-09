Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 7. – 9. März 2021

7. – 9. März
- Überraschend teil-erfreuliches Abstimmungsresultat vom Sonntag!
*es gleicht beinahe einem Wunder, bedenkt man die Abstimmungs-Desaster der letzten Jahre. Mit fast 2/3 Nein-Stimmen wurde das E-ID-Gesetz deutlich abgeschmettert. Bei einer sagenhaften Stimmbeteiligung von 51.27%! Die beiden anderen vergleichsweise eher irrelevanten Vorlagen wurden leider – beide sehr knapp mit ähnlich hoher Stimmbeteiligung – angenommen. Details hier -> https://www.bk.admin.ch/ch/d/pore/va/20210307/index.html (d)
- Die Hexenjagd nimmt Fahrt auf: DWB-Autorin durch italienischen Unrechtsstaat von Entzug des Sorgerechts bedroht! Bitte um Unterstützung! (d)
- Bond Villain Schwab and His WEF are Pushing the Internet of Bodies (James-Bond-Schurke Schwabenkläusle und sein wahnsinniges Ekzem-Forum [WEF] fördern das IoB mit Great Reset, 4IR & Build Back Better)
„[…]
THE IMPLICATIONS: COVID, climate change and other tricks are pretexts for Transhumanism, a way for the NWO controllers to get at your genetics.
.
The Internet of Bodies (IoB) hasn’t gotten as much attention as it needs to. It’s an outgrowth of the Internet of Things (IoT)…
[…]
The Internet of Bodies takes the whole thing a dangerous step further by envisioning a world where these sensors are biosensors that sit on or in the human body, with the potential to thus make every individual nothing more than a node on the grid too.
[…]
There are three generations of Internet of Bodies that include:
– Body external: These are wearable devices such as Apple Watches or Fitbits that can monitor our health.
– Body internal: These include pacemakers, cochlear implants, and digital pills that go inside our bodies to monitor or control various aspects of our health.
– Body embedded: The third generation of the Internet of Bodies is embedded technology where technology and the human body are melded together and have a real-time connection to a remote machine.”
[…]
It spells out the agenda pretty clearly. The IoB agenda is the same thing as the human microchipping agenda, just more advanced due to the progression of technology. The idea is to slowly introduce external, foreign and synthetic devices, frog-in-the-boiling-pot style, so people become gradually accustomed to it. First it’s on the body, then it’s in the body, then it’s all the way embedded deep in the body so it melds with the body.
[…]
Notice how the words used here and elsewhere – reflect, reshape, reimagine and reset – are suggestive of the Freemasonic motto “ordo ab chao” or “order out of chaos”, which describes the method of destruction, of breaking people down, in order to make way for the new creation. The NWO controllers want to remake you in their image, as a synthetic worker-slave on their digital Smart Network. This is why they are trying desperately to get at your genetics. The next battleground is inside your body – your DNA. Whether it’s toxic GMO food or toxic gene-editing ‘vaccines’, it’s vital to realize that your genes are being targeted.
.
The nanotech and nanobot invasion is well underway. If you allow your genes to be altered via embedded nanotechnology, it could affect you in at least 4 key ways: firstly, it will shut you off from your connection to God, a Creator or a higher spiritual source (depending upon your beliefs); secondly, your perceptive range will be reduced (thus making you more docile and less aware of the conspiracy); thirdly, it will reduce your capacity to access and utilize your higher abilities; and fourthly, it will allow you to be directly programmed via transmissions beamed directly to the nanotech inside of you, representing a new horrible kind of mind control never before known in human history.
[…]
You must claim your right to bodily autonomy by refusing to consent to anything forced on or in your body. You must claim your right to medical sovereignty by refusing to consent to any medical interventions or experimentation – government has no authority to mandate masks, which are a mass medical intervention, and the COVID non-vaccine is a giant worldwide medical experiment. You must fully claim your right to breathe oxygen in an unobstructed and unrestricted manner. Don’t be lulled into becoming a human guinea pig for Big Pharma by taking a non-vaccine that will alter your genes forever.
[…]“
*in Gänze MUST-READ! Zahlreiche beachtenswerte Links im Text. Siehe auch https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/tag/iob/ (d)
- Für unsere Kinder – Gegen Test- und Impfpflicht (d)
- Maskenbefreiungsattest aus besonderen Gründen – Juristische, medizinische und ethisch-moralische Gründe für das Nicht-Tragen einer Mund-Nasen-Bedeckung / Maske
*ich habe aufgrund der Übersichtlichkeit und Unterschrift eines Dr. Jur. weiterhin das Sach- & Rechts-Attest von Heinz Raschein dabei (d)
- Die Botschaft des Waldes: Umweltzerstörung bedeutet vor allem Selbstzerstörung — durch die Rückkehr zur Natur werden wir wieder vollständiger
„In der Weltsicht der meisten Menschen, die ihnen von außen eingeflößt wird, stehen die Dinge auf dem Kopf. Denn der Mensch erscheint in ihr als ein von der Natur abgetrenntes und unabhängiges Wesen. Nichts und niemand kann seiner rücksichtslosen Umweltzerstörung somit Einhalt gebieten, am wenigsten die Natur selbst. Dabei sieht die Wirklichkeit eigentlich ganz anders aus. Die Natur ist belebt und beseelt. Sie ist nichts, was außerhalb von uns existieren würde, wie der Begriff „Umwelt“ suggeriert.
[…]“
*wenn man mal den Bullshit bezüglich des anthropogenen Klimawandels und den streckenweise etwas zu überschwänglichen Zwangsoptimismus sowie den Hauch von NewAge-Ideologie übersieht, in Gänze sehr lesenswert… Ergänzend dazu siehe auch https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2015/04/28/wasser-und-wald/ & https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2013/03/21/ruckkehr-zur-naturlichkeit/ (d)
- Cambodia: Scrap Abusive Covid-19 Prevention Bill (Kambodscha: C-Vorbeugung-Missbrauchs-Gesetz verschrotten)
*Den Human Rights Watch Artikel gibts nicht in DE, aber was ähnliches hier -> https://uncutnews.ch/neues-gesetz-in-kambodscha-wird-die-verletzung-von-covid-massnahmen-zu-einem-schweren-verbrechen-mit-einer-freiheitsstrafe-von-bis-zu-20-jahren-machen/ (d)
- Covid-19, Billionaires, Big Pharma, Big Tech: NEW NORMAL’s RELIGION of ‘TECHNO-Voodooism’ Has Bewitched the World – Covid-19, Milliardäre, Big Pharma, Big Tech: Die Religion des „Neuen normal“ des ‚Techno-Voodooismus‘ hat die Welt verhext (d)
- Google Veterans Team Up With Gov’t to Fill the Sky with AI Drones That Predict Your Behavior (Google-Veteranen vereinigen sich mit der Regierung um den Himmel mit KI-Drohnen zu übersähen, die Verhalten vorhersagen) (d)
- Bill Gates Foundation Funded Genomics Firm ‘Mining’ DNA Data Through COVID Tests – Bill Gates Foundation finanziert weltweit operierende Firma die das „Mining“ von DNA-Daten durch COVID Tests vorantreibt – Ziel ist eine riesige DNA-Datenbank von Millionen Menschen (d)
- Will You Obey the Criminal Authoritarians? – Werden Sie den kriminellen Autoritären gehorchen?
*Mit Must-See-Vid zu den Stanley-Milgram-Experimenten. Mehr dazu siehe https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2013/03/12/hypnotisierte-massen-manipulierte-menschen/ (d)
- Willkommen in Dummland! (d)
- Stagflation: Die wahre Katastrophe, die von der P(l)andemie verborgen wird (d)
- Texas Residents Are Being Billed Up To $16,000 For One Day of Electricity and Power Companies Are Going Under (Einwohner von Texas bekommen Stromrechnung bis zu 16’000 US $ pro Tag während diverse Energie-Firmen der Insolvenz entgegensehen)
*siehe auch https://finance.yahoo.com/news/why-texans-no-power-ended-153917744.html (d)
- Beatrix von Storch Brandrede – Die Linke und ihr kaputtes Menschenbild (d)
*Updates folgen weiterhin mehr oder weniger täglich – nächste Woche wieder neu. Die wichtigsten Meldungen bis 6. März wurden hier nachgetragen.