AKTUELL Vorabschluss: Einige Highlights der letzten paar Jahre

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_rise_of_global_fascism_and_the_end_of_the_world_as_we_know_it – Auszug: „[…]

If there is to be any hope of freeing ourselves, it rests—as it always has—at the local level, with you and your fellow citizens taking part in grassroots activism, which takes a trickle-up approach to governmental reform by implementing change at the local level.

.

One of the most important contributions an individual citizen can make is to become actively involved in local community affairs, politics and legal battles. As the adage goes, “Think globally, act locally.”

.

America was meant to be primarily a system of local governments, which is a far cry from the colossal federal bureaucracy we have today. Yet if our freedoms are to be restored, understanding what is transpiring practically in your own backyard—in one’s home, neighborhood, school district, town council—and taking action at that local level must be the starting point.

.

Responding to unmet local needs and reacting to injustices is what grassroots activism is all about. Attend local city council meetings, speak up at town hall meetings, organize protests and letter-writing campaigns, employ “militant nonviolent resistance” and civil disobedience…

[…]“

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/youve_been_flagged_as_a_threat_predictive_ai_technology_puts_a_target_on_your_back – https://uncutnews.ch/sie-wurden-als-bedrohung-eingestuft-sie-sind-zum-ziel-der-praediktive-ki-technologie-geworden/ – Auszug: „[…]

Früher hatte jede Person das Recht, als unschuldig zu gelten, bis ihre Schuld bewiesen ist, und die Beweislast lag bei den Anklägern der Person. Diese Unschuldsvermutung wurde inzwischen durch einen Überwachungsstaat, der uns alle zu Verdächtigen macht, und durch eine Überkriminalisierung, die uns alle potenziell schuldig macht, auf den Kopf gestellt.

.

Kombinieren Sie die prädiktive KI-Technologie mit Überwachung und Überkriminalisierung und fügen Sie dann noch militarisierte Polizisten hinzu, die mitten in der Nacht Türen eintreten, um einen routinemäßigen Haftbefehl zu vollstrecken, und Sie können von Glück reden, wenn Sie mit dem Leben davonkommen.

.

Doch seien Sie gewarnt: Wenn Sie erst einmal von einer Überwachungskamera erfasst, von einem KI-Vorhersageprogramm erkannt und auf eine Überwachungsliste der Regierung gesetzt wurden – sei es eine Überwachungsliste wegen Kindesvernachlässigung, eine Überwachungsliste für psychisch Kranke, eine Überwachungsliste für Dissidenten, eine Überwachungsliste für Terroristen oder eine Überwachungsliste für Waffen mit roter Flagge -, gibt es keinen eindeutigen Weg, von dieser Liste wieder herunterzukommen, unabhängig davon, ob Sie tatsächlich darauf stehen sollten.

.

Sie werden verfolgt, wo immer Sie hingehen, als potenzielle Bedrohung eingestuft und entsprechend behandelt.

[…]“

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/everybodys_guilty_to_the_police_state_were_all_criminals_until_we_prove_otherwise

Auszüge:

„[…]

The burden of proof has been reversed.

.

No longer are we presumed innocent. Now we’re presumed guilty unless we can prove our innocence…

[…]

Each and every one of us is now seen as a potential suspect, terrorist and lawbreaker in the eyes of the government.

[…]

For years now, the government has used all of the weapons in its vast arsenal—surveillance, threat assessments, fusion centers, pre-crime programs, hate crime laws, militarized police, lockdowns, martial law, etc.—to target potential enemies of the state based on their ideologies, behaviors, affiliations and other characteristics that might be deemed suspicious or dangerous.

[…]

…people have been treated like enemy combatants, to be spied on, tracked, scanned, frisked, searched, subjected to all manner of intrusions, intimidated, invaded, raided, manhandled, censored, silenced, shot at, locked up, denied due process, and killed.

[…]

The groundwork has been laid for a new kind of government where it won’t matter if you’re innocent or guilty, whether you’re a threat to the nation, or even if you’re a citizen. What will matter is what the government—or whoever happens to be calling the shots at the time—thinks. And if the powers-that-be think you’re a threat to the nation and should be locked up, then you’ll be locked up with no access to the protections our Constitution provides.

.

In effect, you will disappear.

[…]“

https://www.wakingtimes.com/the-4-tiers-of-authoritarian-behavioral-control-and-the-value-of-your-unique-mind/ – https://uncutnews.ch/die-4-stufen-der-autoritaeren-verhaltenskontrolle-und-der-wert-ihres-einzigartigen-geistes/

Auszüge:

„[…]

Verhaltensmodifikation und Verhaltenskontrolle sind wesentlich für die Art von sozialer Kontrolle, die von der technokratisch-faschistischen Übernahme des Planeten Erde angestrebt wird, die derzeit im Gange ist. Die Kontrolleure können absolut keinen Protest, keine abweichende Meinung oder gar Enthaltung von ihren wahnsinnigen Plänen dulden, und deshalb müssen sie sicherstellen, dass Einzelpersonen nicht in der Lage sind, abweichende Standpunkte zu äußern. Ohne massenhaften Gehorsam – oder zumindest den Eindruck davon – können ihre Pläne nicht umgesetzt werden.

[…]

Werbung, Öffentlichkeitsarbeit, Propaganda, Hollywood, Fernsehen, Mainstream-Medien, Prominente und Einflussnehmer bilden die erste Ebene der sozialen Kontrolle. Diese Einrichtungen dienen dazu, allgegenwärtig ein Beispiel dafür zu geben, welches Verhalten, welche Ideen und welche Überzeugungen erforderlich sind, damit Sie sich in die Herde einfügen. Sie formen Ihr Verhalten durch Wiederholung, indem sie Sie ständig darüber informieren, was akzeptiert und erwartet wird, und Ihr Unterbewusstsein erhält die Botschaft laut und deutlich.

.

Die zweite Ebene ist die offizielle Zensur, die Unternehmenszensur und die Stempelkultur, die allesamt darauf abzielen, abweichende Standpunkte zum Schweigen zu bringen.

[…]

Die dritte Stufe, die sich vor unseren Augen abzeichnet, wird den Einsatz von fortschrittlicher Technologie, KI, maschinellem Lernen und algorithmischer Überwachung Ihrer Rede in der Öffentlichkeit und schließlich auch im Privaten beinhalten, um Sie sofort zum Schweigen zu bringen und sofortige Vergeltung für die Äußerung falscher Gedanken zu üben.

[…]

…die meisten Dinge, die Menschen tagtäglich tun, sind das Ergebnis von Programmen, die in ihrem Unterbewusstsein ablaufen, und dienen nicht ihrem persönlichen Interesse, gesund, wohlhabend und glücklich zu sein, mit funktionierenden, erfüllenden Beziehungen.

[…]“

https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2022/04/02/sel-die-jagd-auf-die-kinder-globales-konditionierungs-gehorsamkeits-programm/

https://www.konjunktion.info/2022/01/niederlande-die-haessliche-fratze-des-totalitarismus/

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/02/01/rule-by-the-worst-inevitable/ – https://uncutnews.ch/die-herrschaft-der-schlimmsten-unvermeidlich/

https://axelkra.us/er-ist-wieder-voll-da-bilderberger-scholz-ist-fuer-impfpflicht-impfstatus-soll-nach-6-monaten-ablaufen-jetzt-wird-widerstand-gegen-diese-schwerverbrecherische-politik-zur-pflicht/ – Auszug: „[…]

Akzeptieren Sie diese hochkriminelle, menschenverachtende, totalitäre Politik nicht mehr. Wehren Sie sich. Es geht um die Zukunft ihrer Familien, ihrer Kinder und Enkel. Setzen Sie diesem Unrechtsregime das wohlverdiente Ende, indem Sie den „Gehorsam“ verweigern. Es geht hier um unser aller Zukunft. Tun Sie alles in ihrer Macht Stehende, ihre Mitmenschen über dieses historische Verbrechen zu informieren. Es sei denn, Sie wollen in einer totalitären Technokratie leben, in dem ein Funktionärskader darüber entscheidet, was Sie „dürfen“ oder nicht. Lernen Sie aus der Geschichte.

[…]“

https://axelkra.us/sowas-ist-in-deutschland-nicht-mehr-moeglich-denkste-ze-tt-zerebrales-totenbett/

https://truththeory.com/the-covid-19-passport-microchip-is-here/ – Auszüge: „[…]

A Swedish company, Epicenter, has brought forward new tech where they created a subdermal implant to show COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

[…]

The people can not only store their COVID passports on these chips but also important IDs, bus passes, or even their gym memberships. All data just inserted into their bodies.

[…]

The chip is either implanted in the arm or between the thumb and forefinger.

[…]“

https://www.bitchute.com/video/y4eqhGgwltls/

https://thefederalist.com/2021/12/23/swedes-are-implanting-microchip-vaccine-passports-it-wont-stop-there/ – https://axelkra.us/schweden-implantiert-mikrochip-impfpaesse-dort-wird-es-nicht-aufhoeren-joe-allen/ – Auszug: „[…]

Auf den Wellen der Keimphobie – der ultimativen organischen Störung – reiten die Tech-Titanen und ihre Think-Tank-Minister und etablieren eine säkulare Religion. Die reichsten Männer der Welt, die über die mächtigsten Werkzeuge der Welt verfügen, errichten unentrinnbare Systeme der Kontrolle. Wir können sie nicht bekämpfen, wenn wir nicht anerkennen, was sie sind.

.

Die Wissenschaft ist ihr Glaube. Die Technologie ist ihr Sakrament. Ihr Kult ist eine Cyborg-Theokratie. Auch wenn sie auf Knopfdruck Feuer vom Himmel regnen lassen, beuge niemals das Knie vor ihren Siliziumgöttern.“

The Covid-19 passport implanted in your skin using this NFC-enabled microchip

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EpFRcv7_fbk

https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2022/02/28/fabian-society-eugenics-and-historic-forces-behind-today-systemic-breakdown/ – https://uncutnews.ch/die-fabian-society-eugenik-und-die-historischen-kraefte-hinter-dem-heutigen-systemzusammenbruch/

https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/10/22/rulers-of-evil-herrscher-ueber-die-boesen/

https://axelkra.us/erleben-wir-gerade-das-schrecklichste-experiment-der-menschheitsgeschichte-chris-macintosh/

https://journal-neo.org/2021/12/24/the-sinister-convergence-of-klaus-schwab-s-great-reset-with-the-vatican-and-liberation-theology/ – Qualitätsübersetzung DE -> https://giftamhimmel.de/die-finstere-konvergenz-von-klaus-schwabs-great-reset-mit-dem-vatikan-und-der-befreiungstheologie/ – Auszüge: „[…]

Wenig bekannt ist die Tatsache, daß die Inspiration für Schwabs dystopische Pläne von einem katholischen Bischof stammt, dem ich in den 1970er Jahren in Brasilien begegnet bin. Dieser Bischof verbindet Schwabs umfangreiches globalistisches Netzwerk mit dem mächtigen Einfluß des derzeitigen Papstes Franziskus.

.

Weit entfernt von der Rolle eines traditionellen katholischen Priesters, war dieser Bischof als der „Rote Bischof“ bekannt, der das kubanische Modell von Castro ebenso begrüßt hat wie Maos Kulturrevolution, bei der Millionen von Chinesen währen der Reinigung von Maos Gegnern getötet oder vernichtet worden sind. Sein Name war Erzbischof Dom Helder Camara von Brasilien, die frühe Leitfigur und Verbreiter der als „Befreiungstheologie“ bekannten Kirchenbewegung während der 1960er und 1970er Jahre.

[…]

Im Jahr 1934 war er die Leitfigur einer brasilianischen, Mussolini-freundlichen klerikalen faschistischen Bewegung, der Brasilianischen Integralistischen Aktion oder Acao Integralista Brasileira (AIB)…

[…]

Ähnlich wie Mussolinis faschistische Schwarzhemden oder Hitlers Braunhemden in den 1920er Jahren, bestand Brasliens AIB aus Grünhemden, die in den 1930er Jahren in Brasilien, als paramilitärische Gruppen für aktive und gewaltsame Straßenkämpfe gegen Kommunisten eingesetzt worden sind.

[…]

Nach dem Ende des Krieges hatte Helder Camara es im Jahr 1946 irgendwie geschafft, vom Pro-Mussolini und Pro-Hitler-Faschismus der AIB zu einem pro-marxistischen „Progressivismus“ als Generalassistent der Brasilianischen Katholischen Aktion zu wechseln, deren Jugendgruppe JUC 1959 die kubanische Revolution Castros offen willkommen hieß.

[…]

Kommunistisch unterstützte Guerillabewegungen in vorzugsweise katholischen Ländern haben diese Priester schon bald als nützlich betrachtet, da sie ihren Kriegen eine gesellschaftliche Legitimität über die marxistische Doktrin hinaus verschafft haben.

[…]

Im Wesentlichen hat Helder Camaras Befreiungstheologie das soziale Klima und die umfangreiche gesellschaftliche Unterstützung für die „Opfer“-Ideologie der heutigen weitverbreiteten Bewegungen von der Antifa bis Black Lifes Matter sowie der gesamten Grünen Agenda geschaffen.

[…]

In jüngsten öffentlichen Stellungnahmen hat Klaus Schwab, der vor einem halben Jahrhundert das Davoser Weltwirtschaftsforum gegründet hat, zwei Männer zitiert, die angeblich sein Leben verändert haben. Einer davon war Henry Kissinger, sein Mentor während Schwabs Zeit bei Harvard in den späten 1960er Jahren. Der andere war, erstaunlicherweise, der Rote Bischof, Dom Helder Camara. Es war Kissinger der als Nixons Außenminister Attentate auf linkslastige Regierungen in Chile, Argentinien und anderswo geplant und mit brutalen Militärdiktaturen wie die Pinochets ersetzt hat, während Helder Camera am anderen Ende gearbeitet und die Armen gegen den Staat mobilisiert hat.

[…]

Câmara war [1974] nach Davos eingeladen worden, obwohl er bei vielen Regierungen und Wirtschaftsführern als Persona non grata galt.

[…]

Bei einem Besuch in Brasilien 2013, zu Beginn seines Pontifikats, nannte Franziskus Dom Helder Camara als jemanden, der den „Weg der Kirche in Brasilien“ unauslöschlich geprägt hat.

[…]

Die Fusion der Ideologien von Franziskus und Schwab ist ein schlauer Weg, um insbesondere bei jüngeren und ärmeren Menschen auf der ganzen Welt die Art von Massenunterstützung für den Großangriff auf das Privateigentum und auf eine stabile Mittelschicht zu schaffen, die für den globalen, von Konzernen bestimmten Great Reset, einen globalen technokratischen Faschismus von oben, erforderlich ist.

[…]“

https://axelkra.us/phase-2-des-grossen-reset-krieg-winter-oak/

https://www.parlament.ch/de/services/news/Seiten/2021/20211202135625294194158159038_bsd110.aspx

Xenobots: Scientists build first living robots that can make babies

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y_lv3gkvtI

https://uncutnews.ch/synthetisches-leben-lebende-sich-reproduzierende-xenobots-3-0-von-ki-entworfen/

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/have_you_been_naughty_or_nice_the_surveillance_state_has_a_list_and_youre_on_it – Auszüge: „[…]

Thanks to the government’s almost limitless powers made possible by a domestic army of techno-tyrants, fusion centers and Peeping Toms, Santa can get real-time reports on who’s been good or bad this year. This creepy new era of government/corporate spying—in which we’re being listened to, watched, tracked, followed, mapped, bought, sold and targeted—makes the NSA’s rudimentary phone and metadata surveillance appear almost antiquated in comparison.

[…]

Cell phones have become de facto snitches, offering up a steady stream of digital location data on users’ movements and travels.

[…]

Fusion centers. Smart devices. Behavioral threat assessments. Terror watch lists. Facial recognition. Snitch tip lines. Biometric scanners. Pre-crime. DNA databases. Data mining. Precognitive technology. Contact tracing apps.

.

What these add up to is a world in which, on any given day, the average person is now monitored, surveilled, spied on and tracked in more than 20 different ways by both government and corporate eyes and ears.

[…]“ – Leider hat auch Whitehead nach wie vor nicht kapiert, dass es keinen Coronavirus und kein Covid gibt – aber abgesehen davon neuerlich eine hervorragende und sehr lesenswerte Abhandlung. Einziges Manko: Zu sehr auf die USA fokussiert. Siehe auch -> https://nsa.gov1.info/partners/index.html & https://www.wired.co.uk/article/surveillance-technology-biometrics – DE-Qualitätsübersetzung hier https://giftamhimmel.de/geben-sie-besser-acht-die-regierung-fuehrt-eine-ueble-liste-mit-ihrem-namen-darauf/

Siehe dazu auch

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2021/12/eus-digital-identity-framework-endangers-browser-security – Auszug: „[…]

The amendment would require browsers to trust third parties designated by the government, without necessary security assurances. But trusting a third party that turns out to be insecure or careless could mean compromising user privacy, leaking personal or financial information, being targeted by malware, or having one’s web traffic snooped on.

[…]“

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/dystopia_disguised_as_democracy_all_the_ways_in_which_freedom_is_an_illusion – Auszug: „[…]

Perhaps the best visual debate ever on individuality and freedom, The Prisoner confronted societal themes that are still relevant today: the rise of a police state, the freedom of the individual, round-the-clock surveillance, the corruption of government, totalitarianism, weaponization, group think, mass marketing, and the tendency of mankind to meekly accept his lot in life as a prisoner in a prison of his own making.

.

The Prisoner is an operations manual for how you condition a populace to life as prisoners in a police state: by brainwashing them into believing they are free so that they will march in lockstep with the state and be incapable of recognizing the prison walls that surround them.

.

We can no longer maintain the illusion of freedom.

[…]“

https://jonathanturley.org/2021/11/18/fighting-information-disorder-aspens-orwellian-commission-on-controlling-speech-in-america/ – Die Maschinenübersetzung ist arg holprig -> https://axelkra.us/bekaempfung-der-informationsstoerung-aspens-orwellsche-kommission-zur-kontrolle-der-sprache-in-amerika-jonathan-turley/

https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/09/26/rabenschwarzer-sonntag-die-x-te-volksabstimmung-vom-26-september-2021/

https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/11/28/c19-terror-abstimmung-rabenschwarzer-sonntag-wie-angekuendigt/

https://apolut.net/corona-diktat-der-weg-fuehrt-nach-moskau-von-hermann-ploppa/

https://axelkra.us/langweiligste-meldung-des-jahres-politisch-weisungsgebundene-justiz-handelt-auch-entsprechend-go-figure/

https://www.garydbarnett.com/mans-inhumanity-to-man-accelerated/ – Auszug: „[…]

At this particular point in time war is raging in the U.S. and in every corner of the world, but it is not any war against some manufactured foreign enemy, it is not a war of missiles and bombs, it is not a war brought about by any false flag military attack, but it is a deadly war of stealth. No, this war we are in today is not about dictators or terrorists, it is aggressive war by this and every other state against its people; a war against humanity itself. The ruling class who stay hidden from sight and their pawns and enforcers in government, are at war against the rest of us. The goals of this globalist cabal are of course power and control, and a great reset of all aspects of life, but in order to accomplish these grand agendas, the murder and slaughter of hundreds of millions, if not billions is sought. This will not be accomplished simply by traditional warfare, it must be done covertly, and with the blessing and voluntary acceptance by those being eliminated and also those left who are to be controlled. Hence, the fake ‘Covid pandemic,’ the poisonous killer ‘vaccines,’ the manmade ‘climate change’ lie, and the continued notion of state as master and ‘protector’ of the people, still continues to be the catalysts driving this carnage of life and liberty against the people in order to achieve this totalitarian takeover.

.

While this analysis may seem defeatist in nature, or based on a doomsday scenario, it is not meant for that purpose. This harsh message is only necessary in order to hopefully awaken the mind, spirit, and souls of all those still passionate enough about individual freedom to do what is required to regain it. We are all men, we all fail at times, but constant, allowed, and accepted failure, or voluntary acquiescence to false authority, is simply a willing compliance to a master’s commands, and can only lead to slavery and despair.

[…]“

„Trudeau’s deputy, Chrystia Freeland, who is also a director of Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum, says she plans to make her emergency powers permanent.

https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1494852056145969155

https://uncutnews.ch/unruhen-und-pluenderungen-wegen-impfpflicht-videos/

https://consentfactory.org/2021/10/12/the-great-new-normal-purge/ – https://uncutnews.ch/die-grosse-saeuberung-der-neuen-normalitaet/

https://brownstone.org/articles/how-close-is-total-social-and-economic-collapse/ – http://www.antikrieg.com/aktuell/2021_10_28_wienah.htm – Tucker vergisst leider zu erwähnen, dass der ganze C-Zirkus eine geplante, bestens orchestrierte PsyOp ist, und dass der ganze beschriebene Scheissendreck mit Absicht inszeniert ist.

Das kann Whitehead im folgenden übernehmen.

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/mayhem_madness_authoritarian_monsters_wreak_havoc_on_our_freedoms – Auszüge: „[…]

We have let the government’s evil-doing and abuses go on for too long.

.

We have bought into the illusion and refused to grasp the truth.

.

We’re being fed a series of carefully contrived fictions that bear no resemblance to reality.

[…]

They want us afraid and dependent on the government and its militarized armies for our safety and well-being.

.

They want us distrustful of each other, divided by our prejudices, and at each other’s throats.

.

Most of all, they want us to continue to march in lockstep with their dictates.

[…]

…the moneyed elite who rule us view us as expendable resources to be used, abused and discarded.

[…]

A citizenry that does not think for themselves, obeys without question, is submissive, does not challenge authority, does not think outside the box, and is content to sit back and be entertained is a citizenry that can be easily controlled.

[…]

Most everyone keeps their heads down these days while staring zombie-like into an electronic screen, even when they’re crossing the street. Families sit in restaurants with their heads down, separated by their screen devices and unaware of what’s going on around them. Young people especially seem dominated by the devices they hold in their hands, oblivious to the fact that they can simply push a button, turn the thing off and walk away.

[…]

The question, of course, is what effect does such screen consumption have on one’s mind?

.

Psychologically it is similar to drug addiction.

[…]

We have currently a built-in allergy to unpleasant or disturbing information.

[…]

Their intention to rule rests with the annihilation of consciousness. We have been lulled into a trance. They have made us indifferent to ourselves, to others.

[…]

…we need to get active.

.

Stop allowing yourselves to be easily distracted by pointless political spectacles and pay attention to what’s really going on…

[…]“ – Deutsche Qualitätsübersetzung hier -> https://giftamhimmel.de/chaos-und-wahnsinn-autoritaere-monster-richten-verheerenden-schaden-an-unseren-freiheiten-an/

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_future_is_here_dystopian_movies_fit_for_a_dystopian_world – https://giftamhimmel.de/die-zukunft-ist-hier-dystopische-filme-passen-zu-einer-dystopischen-welt/

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/11/terror-angst-und-schrecken-statt.html

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/12/die-wahrheit-uber-die-neuesten-dekrete.html

https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc080-deagel/

https://www.bitchute.com/video/K4rEHHSjm0l6/

https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/11/plandemie-gesellschaftliche-angst-und-elitaere-panik/

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/11/gemeinsam-die-herbst-winter-offensive.html

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/11/schlachthaus-osterreich.html

We need your support!

#Austria is turning into a #policestate now. The government wants to put us in prision up to one year if we do not get vaccinated.

https://twitter.com/ATschugguel/status/1467489260303536138

https://www.technocracy.news/with-new-eo-biden-is-probing-how-to-terminate-fiat-currency-implement-digital-money/ – https://axelkra.us/red-alert-biden-prueft-mit-neuem-exekutiverlass-wie-fiatgeld-beendet-und-digitales-geld-eingefuehrt-werden-kann-patrick-m-wood-technocracy-news/

https://off-guardian.org/2022/03/19/ukraine-crisis-accelerating-rise-of-central-bank-digital-currencies/ – https://axelkra.us/ukraine-krise-beschleunigt-aufstieg-der-digitalen-waehrungen-der-zentralbanken-kit-knightly/

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/digital_tyranny_beware_of_the_governments_push_for_a_digital_currency

https://corona-transition.org/kanada-und-niederlande-dienen-dem-wef-als-pilotpartner-fur-das-projekt-known

https://giftamhimmel.de/das-metaversum-ist-big-brother-ungeschoent-von-technologischen-tyrannen-sanktionierte-freiheit/

https://reclaimthenet.org/us-patent-surveilling-vaccinating-scores/ – Zwecks Installation des Social Credit System.

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/tyrants_of_the_nanny_state_when_the_government_thinks_it_knows_whats_best_for_you – https://giftamhimmel.de/tyrannen-des-betreuungsstaats-wenn-die-regierung-meint-es-besser-zu-wissen/

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/11/brink-of-totalitarianism-get-out-of.html

Kampfroboter Terminator 2.X

https://twitter.com/Ghost_Robotics/status/1447699250570203137

https://dudeweblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/10/antifa-newsletter-todeliste-250-2021.pdf

https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/10/meinung-es-dauert-nicht-mehr-lange/

WEF Genmanipulation C-Giftspritze

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SMYrsgsVXo6f/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/killing-spree-robotization-survivors/5757755 – https://uncutnews.ch/der-amoklauf-von-covid-und-die-robotisierung-der-ueberlebenden-wir-brauchen-ein-nuernberg-2-0/

https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/09/meinung-stehen-wir-am-ende-der-uns-bekannten-zeit/

https://off-guardian.org/2021/10/02/the-last-of-our-human-freedoms-covid-1984-meets-the-brave-new-normal/ – https://uncutnews.ch/die-letzte-unserer-menschlichen-freiheiten-covid-1984-trifft-auf-die-brave-new-normal/ (die Maschinenübersetzung ist leider streckenweise etwas holprig) – siehe auch

Weaponizing Tech to Dehumanize Humanity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u3Icd0YqZi0

https://axelkra.us/grossbritannien-beginnt-mit-landesweiter-fluoridierung-des-leitungswassers-kit-knightly/

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/09/major-u-s-cities-are-becoming-fentanyl-infested-cesspools-as-millions-plunge-into-hopelessness-and-despair.html

Und so sieht die Zombie-Apokalypse aus:

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1434579991853948932

Langversion:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bi1Kf-1qd6Y

Interessant. https://sdg.iisd.org/about/

Alle Regierungen sind unmoralische & kriminelle Institutionen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PI2aSndtSXA

https://www.konjunktion.info/2022/02/systemfrage-die-iden-des-maerz/

Jens Spahn – Wir verkünden ja keine Wahrheiten, sondern wir wägen ab.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/rlGqGG3V971f/

Was ist Politik – Einfach in humorvoller Art erklärt!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/fo4AQANLzIfS/

https://axelkra.us/hallelujah-im-in-love-with-bullshit/ – Am Schluss noch weitere derartige Köstlichkeiten. 😉

https://harryphil.wordpress.com/2021/09/04/oktember-wahlfreiheit/

https://caitlinjohnstone.substack.com/p/people-dont-understand-how-unfree – https://uncutnews.ch/die-menschen-verstehen-nicht-wie-unfrei-wir-bereits-sind/

https://summit.news/2021/09/30/state-governments-preparing-quarantine-facilit – https://uncutnews.ch/quarantaeneeinrichtungen-fuer-amerikaner-die-nicht-zu-hause-isoliert-werden-koennen/ies-for-americans-unable-to-isolate-at-home/

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_police_states_reign_of_terror_continues_.._with_help_from_the_supreme_court – https://giftamhimmel.de/die-schreckensherrschaft-des-polizeistaats-dauert-an-mit-hilfe-des-hoechsten-bundesgerichts/

https://axelkra.us/adieu-herr-marx-darren-allen/

https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-dumbed-down-lack-of-understanding-about-anarchy/ – Auszug: „[…]

It is not a political ‘system,’ it is not meant to be a national or state organized governing plan, nor could it be, and I or any other honest believer of individual freedom wants to force anarchy on any other, or expect all to adhere to that view. The beauty of anarchy is individual self-rule, which negates any top-down, tyrannical, or totalitarian structure whatsoever. Therefore, it is a protection for liberty, never a cause for the loss of liberty.

[…]“ – Ich habe Gary zum Artikel angeschrieben:

„Hi Gary,

.

i’m – like yourself – a true anarchist and getting out the infos of the true meaning of the term for years now (for example -> https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2020/01/16/anarchie-als-loesung-und-ziel-fuer-eine-wirkliche-ordnung/ [anarchy as the solution and goal for a real order] ).

.

But we have a huge problem:

.

„but it could happen in small units and areas given no evident tyranny by a corrupt governing system like the one that is present here, and around the world today.“

.

Where are the areas on this planet where the global cabal ain’t present?

Everywhere you have states, and govts, and all the other systemic terror entities, that begin robbing ppl with privatizing the ground of earth. Since there is no place, where you just can live without being harassed by any govt. personell (maybe because u dont have a residence permit which u have to get by the hated govt. structure, or because u dont pay the real estate property taxes, because your community dont want to be part of this evil system) sooner or later.

.

So how is this dilemma to overcome, as long as there are only very view ppl willing to participate freely in an anarchistic small cell strucutre, which is still in a place on earth where a evil govt will terrorize you?

.

It’s not easy, maybe impossible at all to gain autonomy from the state tyranny – or where exactly you see the opportunity? Maybe in Patagonia or Sibiria, but who wants to live there in the freezing cold?

.

Wondering about your ideas to this dilemma we’re in…“ – Was kurz zusammengefasst eingedeutscht in etwa bedeutet: Wo ist das Refugium, auf welchem eine kleine Gemeinde wahrer Anarchisten unbehelligt von Regierungsterroristen welchen Landes auch immer leben können?

https://www.garydbarnett.com/our-new-normal-inflation-poverty-starvation-economic-collapse-fascism-marxism-communism-and-murder/ – Auszüge: „[…]

So, it seems that the so-called “new normal” of totalitarian rule over a slave-like society, is not just the fault of those who wish to rule over us, but more so the people at large for allowing this to happen without proper resistance. Blaming the enemy is easy, but accepting blame of self is avoided at all cost, and this attitude is even worse than that of tyrants.

[…]

By this time, the people should have recognized the totalitarian nature of what was going on, but alas, they remained obedient and passive…

[…]

To avoid the truth in favor of hiding from reality, hoping that someone else will ‘fix’ things, is exactly what all tyrannical rulers seek in the populations they are attempting to control. It is my expressed opinion, that the timing of this takeover coup was based fully on the fact that the master class knew that the general population was too afraid, too dependent, and too apathetic to fight back against this dictatorial authoritarianism that had been planned for decades.

[…]

This is not a new threat, but it has been carefully manipulated to occur at this time in order to coincide with the people’s ignorance and indifference, their prepared division, their weakness and dependence on the state, and therefore their cowardice in the face of adversity.

[…]“

https://cjhopkins.substack.com/p/the-naked-face-of-new-normal-fascism – https://uncutnews.ch/das-nackte-gesicht-des-neuen-normalen-faschismus/ – Auszug: „[…]

Es gibt nur zwei Seiten … Faschismus oder Freiheit.“

https://axelkra.us/technokraten-bereiten-verpflichtende-persoenliche-kohlenstoffzertifikate-vor-summit-news/

https://whatabouttheroads.co/telosa-a-technocratic-city-in-the-making/ – siehe auch https://cityoftelosa.com/

https://whatabouttheroads.co/london-emerging-technology-charter/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/co2-monitoring-credit-card-cuts-you-off-at-carbon-max/

https://www.dieostschweiz.ch/artikel/das-ende-des-miteinander-8kj4YQo

Und die nächste wartet schon: SPARS 2025 – 2028!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/5B3gXR8Q6Wcx/

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/09/wie-glaubwurdig-sind-unsere-experten.html

http://www.ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2021/august/31/transitioning-from-vaccine-passports-to-everything-passports/ – https://uncutnews.ch/der-uebergang-von-impfpaessen-zu-paessen-fuer-alles/

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/09/mit-dem-grunen-pass-versuchskaninchen.html

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/08/terror-tyrannei-total-ungeimpfte-mussen.html – Auszug: „Kein Virus, keine Pandemie! Schiebt euch eure Masken, eure Tests und erst recht eure sog. Impfungen dahin, wo die Sonne nicht scheint. Niemand hat zu beweisen, dass er gesund ist. Ihr kranken Verbrecher habt zu beweisen, dass jemand einen anderen anderen mit etwas anstecken/infizieren kann, das es nicht gibt, und dessen Existenz ihr durchgeknallten Verbrecher noch nicht einmal nachweisen könnt.“ – Gut gebrüllt, Löwe; meine Rede! Fuck off!

An old cartoon where they told us they would „take over“ the world

https://www.bitchute.com/video/cZYjuk5jYk3Y/

https://vernoncoleman.org/videos/these-ten-things-will-happen-next-conspirators-tighten-screw

https://gnueheudunge.ch/news/corona-und-das-malzeichen-des-tieres/

https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-worst-is-yet-to-come-as-death-and-false-flag-threats-are-planned-by-the-state/ – https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/07/grosse-neustart-das-schlimmste-steht-uns-noch-bevor-false-flag-operationen-und-staatsterrorismus/

https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/07/20/meltdown-im-hexenkessel-wir-sind-im-krieg/

https://axelkra.us/wird-das-jahr-der-kuh-in-einem-mu-enden-john-griffin-off-guardian/

https://giftamhimmel.de/bahn-frei-fuer-den-spitzel-staat/

https://axelkra.us/digitale-gesundheitspaesse-der-koeder-der-viele-in-das-bargeldlose-system-der-einen-welt-locken-wird-leo-hohmann/

https://norberthaering.de/bargeld-widerstand/verkehrsbetriebe-bargeldabschaffung/ – Auszug: „[…]

Mithelfen, damit Bargeld für die Zukunft erhalten bleibt

.

Die Beispiele Berlin, Dresden, Erfurt, Chemnitz, Bern und Bayern sind eine gefährliche Blaupause in der schleichenden Bargeldabschaffung. Wenn Bargeld zunehmend abgelehnt wird, kann seine Infrastruktur innerhalb weniger Jahre zusammenbrechen. Warum? Je weniger Leute mit Bargeld bezahlen, auf desto weniger Schultern verteilen sich die Kosten für Bargeldtransporte, Bargeldautomaten, Ticketautomaten am Bahnsteig und Barkassen im Einzelhandel. Die Banken erhöhen in der Folge die Gebühren. Verkehrsbetriebe gehen dazu über, Bargeld abzulehnen. Gewerbetreibende tun dasselbe. Schweden hat genau das bereits hinter sich. Der Bürger wird gläsern. Ist uns eine freie Gesellschaft nichts wert?

[…]“

https://uncutnews.ch/weltweite-explodieren-die-zahlen-von-gefaelschten-impfausweisen-da-das-leben-der-ungeimpfte-immer-mehr-eingeschraenkt-wird/

Trash piles up in New York as sanitation workers protest vaccine mandate.

https://twitter.com/AFP/status/1453898213103050764

https://dudeweblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/10/zombies-im-supermarkt-mit-leeren-regalen.jpg

https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/09/weltwirtschaft-es-fehlen-immer-mehr-arbeitskraefte/

http://themostimportantnews.com/archives/will-the-holiday-season-be-ruined-by-the-global-supply-chain-crisis – https://uncutnews.ch/krise-nimmt-fahrt-auf-wird-die-weihnachtssaison-durch-die-globale-lieferkettenkrise-ruiniert/

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/china-panic-hoards-half-worlds-grain-supply-amid-threats-global-collapse – Auszüge: „[…]

Beijing has managed to stockpile more than half of the world’s maize and other grains that have resulted in rapid food inflation and triggered famine in some countries.

[…]

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows China has approximately 69% of the globe’s maize reserves in the first half of the crop year 2022, 60% of its rice, and 51% of its wheat.

[…]

…central planners spent $98.1 billion importing food in 2020…

[…]

…aggressive purchases from the U.S., Brazil and other supplier nations. Imports of beef, pork, dairy and fruit jumped two- to fivefold…

[…]

…central bankers have yet to figure out how to print food from thin air. But don’t worry, as the global food situation worsens, we’re all likely going to be forced to eat crickets, worms, and grasshoppers.“ – Siehe auch https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Datawatch/China-hoards-over-half-the-world-s-grain-pushing-up-global-prices

https://dudeweblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/12/china-food-stock.png

https://dudeweblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/12/china-food-import.png

https://dudeweblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/12/fao-food-prices.png

https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/12/world-health-summit-die-gleichen-spieler-die-gleichen-einfluesterer-aber-nichts-hat-mit-nichts-zu-tun/

https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport/blog/another-globalist-simulation-comes-true-1304283142890197012 – Auszüge: „[…]

The plans of the Food Chain Reaction schemers and their ilk rely on us being dependent on their global food supply system and the supermarkets that distribute those foods, so anything that can be done to increase your independence from that system is a point in your favour.

[…]

But solutions like these are only as good as our commitment to them, and our commitment to these solutions depends on us understanding their importance. The would-be rulers of the world have already told you their plans. We know the food crunch is coming and we also know that without food sovereignty there is no real sovereignty.

.

The time for sitting on the sidelines is over. It’s time to roll up your sleeves and get to work ensuring your family isn’t dependent on the supermarket shelves being stocked.“ – DE-Fasssung (keine Ahnung ob sie taugt – vermutlich auch grottenschlechte Maschinenübersetzung, aber wer noch immer zu faul und träge ist, selber vernünftig Englisch zu lernen, findet vielleicht nen halbgaren Nutzen dran) -> https://2020news.de/eine-weitere-globalistische-simulation-wird-wahr/

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/10/our-epic-supply-chain-crisis-just-hit-another-level-and-biden-is-considering-calling-in-the-national-guard-to-help.html

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/10/americans-are-going-to-be-absolutely-shocked-by-the-empty-shelves-that-they-see.html

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/08/the-shortages-are-going-to-get-worse-later-this-year-as-global-supply-chains-increasingly-falter.html – https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/08/versorgungsketten-die-jetzigen-lieferengpaesse-sind-erst-der-anfang/ & https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/largest-us-food-distributor-having-trouble-keeping-shelves-stocked-price-shock-imminent & https://www.activistpost.com/2021/08/empty-shelves-severe-shortages-and-widespread-crop-failures-are-ahead-in-the-fall-of-2021.html

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/10/will-shortages-in-the-economy-extend-to-precious-metals.html

Die Versorgungskrise am Horizont

https://www.german-foreign-policy.com/news/detail/8719/

https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport/blog/online-media-the-promise-and-the-peril-1298995043230552076

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/americans-panic-over-soaring-inflation-buying-conditions-hit-worst-record

https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/11/meinung-wir-muessen-das-grosse-ganze-im-auge-behalten/ – Auszüge: „[…]

Der starke Anstieg der Nebenkosten ist absolut atemberaubend und kein unbeabsichtigtes Nebenprodukt oder ein Kollateralschaden der massiven Defizitausgaben. Dies wurde absichtlich inszeniert und mit einer militärischer Präzision durchgeführt.

[…]

Wenn ich mir all die Probleme bei den Lieferketten und die ausführliche Berichterstattung in der Hochleistungspresse dazu ansehe, muss man zu dem Schluss kommen, dass hier nichts dem Zufall überlassen wird und alles bewusst so eingesteuert wird. Die Regierungen ignorieren vorsätzlich den Inflationsschock, was wiederum heißt, dass die Politdarsteller nur eine Reihe von Befehlen ausführen, die den Untergang des Systems beschleunigen sollen.

[…]“

https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/11/systemfrage-weltweiter-wirtschaftlicher-zusammenbruch-und-in-dessen-folge-die-finale-umsetzung-des-grossen-neustarts/

https://axelkra.us/agustin-carstens-hat-teilweise-recht-james-corbett/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/will-the-federal-reserve-crash-global-financial-markets-as-a-means-to-implementing-their-great-reset/5764816 – DE-Maschinenübersetzung -> https://uncutnews.ch/wird-die-federal-reserve-die-globalen-finanzmaerkte-zum-absturz-bringen-um-ihren-great-reset-durchzusetzen/ – Auszüge: „[…]

Wie groß ist die heutige Blase am US-Aktienmarkt? Im Oktober 2008, kurz nach der Lehman-Krise, waren die US-Aktien mit einer Gesamtkapitalisierung von 13 Billionen Dollar notiert. Heute sind es über 50 Billionen Dollar, ein Anstieg von fast 400 % und mehr als das Doppelte des gesamten US-BIP.

[…]

Es ist erwähnenswert, dass jeder größere Zusammenbruch des US-Aktienmarktes seit Oktober 1929, einschließlich 2007-8, das Ergebnis vorsätzlicher Maßnahmen der Fed war, die unter dem Vorwand der „Eindämmung der Inflation“ getarnt wurden.

.

Dieses Mal könnte der Schaden epochal sein. Im September schätzte das in Washington ansässige Institute of International Finance, dass die weltweite Verschuldung, die die Schulden von Regierungen, privaten Haushalten, Unternehmen und Banken umfasst, bis Ende Juni um 4,8 Billionen Dollar auf 296 Billionen Dollar gestiegen ist…

[…]“

https://www.minds.com/CorbettReport/blog/your-guide-to-the-new-economy-1309334974591143949

https://mises.org/wire/venezuelans-turn-gold-nuggets-local-currency-implodes – Auszüge: „The Venezuelan government recently lopped off six zeros from its hyperinflating currency, the bolivar. The highest denomination currency note of 1 million bolivars, worth less than $0.25, was replaced by a one-bolivar note. At the same time, a 100-bolivar note, worth about $25.00, was introduced as the new highest denomination of the bolivar. The currency conversion was designed to spare the government the embarrassment of having to issue a 100-million bolivar note to enable people to purchase everyday items without having to carry around bundles of notes, given that the price of a loaf of bread had risen to 7 million old bolivars. Of course, the arbitrary scaling down of the denomination of the currency will not slow inflation, because the new currency notes can be printed just as cheaply as the old. The bolivar has already lost 73 percent of its value in 2021 alone and the IMF estimates the annual inflation rate will reach 5,500 percent by the end of 2021.

[…]

Despite the violence and lawlessness, jobless Venezuelans from far and wide are flooding into the area to work in thriving illegal mines in exchange for payment in gold nuggets. As a result, gold flakes, which are peeled off raw nuggets with hand tools, have become the currency of choice in the region with prices for commodities and services quoted in grams of gold.“

https://dudeweblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/09/3y-inflation.jpg

https://dudeweblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/09/buying-conditions-1960-2021.jpg

https://mises.org/wire/shortages-arent-causing-inflation-money-creation

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/10/the-inflation-tax-is-bearing-down-on-investors-too.html

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/11/in-early-2022-prices-will-be-going-up-20-to-25-percent-on-thousands-of-different-products.html – Auszüge: „If you think that inflation is bad now, just wait until we get into early next year. As you will see below, some of the biggest corporations in the entire country have just announced major price increases which will take effect during the first few months of 2022. So if there are some things that you want to stock up on, you may want to do it now, because your money won’t stretch as far once we get a few months down the road.

[…]

Inflation is rapidly eroding our standard of living…

[…]

Powell and his cronies pumped trillions upon trillions of fresh dollars into the system in order to prop up the financial markets, but in the process they have unleashed a tsunami of inflation that is unlike anything we have seen since the 1970s.

.

And this is just the start.

[…]“

https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/10/systemfrage-die-kostenexplosion-und-das-universelle-grundeinkommen/

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/10/chicago-to-launch-huge-universal-basic-income-program.html

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/10/los-angeles-launches-largest-universal-basic-income-pilot.html

https://www.globalresearch.ca/trapped-bowels-plato-cave/5735808

https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/real-reason-blackstone-courting-pentagon/ – siehe dazu auch

https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2020/04/07/kurzportrait-stephen-schwarzman-trumps-freund-vom-establishment/

https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/04/bill-sardi/who-runs-the-world-blackrock-and-vanguard/ – https://axelkra.us/wer-regiert-die-welt-blackrock-und-vanguard-bill-sardi/ – Auszüge: „[…]

Bei diesen institutionellen Anlegern handelt es sich hauptsächlich um Wertpapierfirmen, Banken und Versicherungsgesellschaften. Sie sind ihrerseits im Besitz von Aktionären, und das Erstaunlichste ist, dass sie die Aktien der jeweils anderen besitzen.

.

Zusammen bilden sie ein riesiges Netzwerk, das mit einer Pyramide vergleichbar ist. Die kleineren Anleger sind im Besitz von größeren Anlegern. Diese wiederum sind im Besitz von noch größeren Anlegern. An der sichtbaren Spitze dieser Pyramide stehen nur zwei Unternehmen, deren Namen wir schon oft gesehen haben. Es sind „Vanguard“ und „BlackRock“. Die Macht dieser beiden Unternehmen liegt jenseits Ihrer Vorstellungskraft. Sie besitzen nicht nur einen großen Teil der Aktien fast aller großen Unternehmen, sondern auch die Aktien der Anleger in diesen Unternehmen. Damit haben sie eine vollständige Monopolstellung.

[…]

BlackRock selbst ist ebenfalls im Besitz von Aktionären. Wer sind diese Aktionäre? Wir kommen zu einem seltsamen Schluss. Der größte Aktionär ist Vanguard. Aber jetzt wird er undurchsichtig. Vanguard ist ein privates Unternehmen, und wir können nicht sehen, wer die Aktionäre sind.

[…]

Für den Moment möchte ich nur sagen, dass diese Familien, von denen viele zu den Königshäusern gehören, die Begründer unseres Bankensystems und jeder Industrie in der Welt sind. Diese Familien haben nie an Macht verloren, aber aufgrund einer wachsenden Bevölkerung mussten sie sich hinter Firmen wie Vanguard verstecken…

[…]

Die Stiftungen und Fonds der reichsten Familien bleiben so weit wie möglich im Hintergrund. Für Themen, die viel Aufmerksamkeit erregen, werden die Stiftungen von Philanthropen genutzt, die zwar weniger Rang haben, aber sehr reich sind.

[…]“

Monopoly – Who runs the world

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MAyqmIA2UT28/

Blackrock – Das mächtigste Unternehmen der Welt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m44N1X4ZHGM

Schattenmacht BlackRock

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zqn3BDGAvNw

Der Finanzgigant „BlackRock“

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-BzbvGdH4I

BlackRock – wie der Investorengigant die Finanzwelt lenkt

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hnx5KYva8nQ

https://norberthaering.de/buchtipps/blackrock-enteignen-ruegemer/ – siehe auch https://snanews.de./20211017/billionenschwer-und-gefaehrlich-blackrock-enteignen–wie-schatten-banken-die-welt-beherrschen-3979409.html & https://corona-transition.org/blackrock-und-co-gehoren-enteignet – Auszug: „[…]

Aber, und das ist das Problem: BlackRock ist nie alleine. Denn von dieser Art neuer, mächtiger Kapitalorganisatoren gibt es inzwischen mehrere Dutzend: nach BlackRock sind dies Vanguard, State Street, Capitel Group, Wellington, Fidelity, Northern Trust, Amundi, Norges, Massachusetts Financial, Temasek, Artisan, Qatar Holding, um nur einige der grössten zu nennen — und sie stimmen sich untereinander ab.

[…]“

https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/visualizing-worlds-biggest-pharmaceutical-companies – siehe auch https://companiesmarketcap.com/pharmaceuticals/largest-pharmaceutical-companies-by-market-cap/

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/what-rental-hyperinflation-looks-soaring-prices-competition-desperation

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/10/empty-manhattan-storefronts-double-historical-rate.html

Empty Stores Outside Annapolis, Maryland

https://twitter.com/bbisback_4/status/1480309280817532928

Empty Stores

https://twitter.com/kaylatausche/status/1480216516717158401

Empty Grocery store in Falls Church, VA

https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1480305415548289028

Empty Stores Southern, PA

https://twitter.com/Frankie_chins/status/1480309121312243715

Empty Stores in Wisconsin Dells at a Walmart

https://twitter.com/WeThePeople021/status/1480309732976082948

Empty Stores in Southern California

https://twitter.com/CAgrl07/status/1480314155462643714

Empty Stores in dark blue Oakton, Virginia

https://twitter.com/CurtisHouck/status/1480362924606738433

even the real estate store is out of business

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCm4XY9vZlg

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/10/is-it-time-to-start-talking-about-hyperinflation.html

https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/10/plandemie-der-arbeitskraeftemangel-verschaerft-sich-weiter/

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/09/the-crooks-running-the-federal-reserve-have-been-getting-high-on-their-own-supply.html – https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/09/federal-reserve-wenn-der-dealer-zum-abhaengigen-wird-oder-korruption-an-hoechster-stelle/

https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/07/finanzsystem-aenderung-des-monetaeren-narrativs-als-warnsignal/

https://www.handelszeitung.ch/news/schweizer-nationalbank-testet-digitalwahrung

https://axelkra.us/programmierbare-digitale-waehrung-die-naechste-stufe-der-neuen-normalitaet-kit-knightly/

https://bargeldverbot.info/2021/07/26/wenn-der-digitale-euro-kommt-koennten-ihnen-die-banken-kein-bargeld-mehr-ausbezahlen-wollen/

https://norberthaering.de/bargeld-widerstand/ierupi/

https://axelkra.us/amazon-wirtschaftsterrorismus-und-die-zerstoerung-von-wettbewerb-und-lebensgrundlagen-colin-todhunter/

https://www.konjunktion.info/2022/03/systemfrage-der-swift-ausschluss-russlands-und-seine-moeglichen-folgen-fuer-das-gesamtsystem/

https://journal-neo.org/2021/09/17/the-strange-china-feud-of-soros-and-blackrock/ – https://uncutnews.ch/die-seltsame-china-fehde-zwischen-soros-und-blackrock/

https://krass-und-konkret.de/autorenblogs/amazon-crime/big-bezos-is-watching-you/

https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/08/01/die-pseudo-inklusion/

https://www.wakingtimes.com/canadian-lawyers-sounds-the-alarm-on-the-canadian-covid-police-state/

https://www.garydbarnett.com/if-it-can-happen-in-canada-it-can-happen-here/ – https://www.konjunktion.info/2022/02/plandemie-was-in-kanada-passiert-ist-ueberall-moeglich/

https://www.nebelspalter.ch/mainstream-medien-im-abseits

https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/09/29/papa-mama-warum-warum-habt-ihr-dieses-zertifikat-damals-zugelassen/

https://uncutnews.ch/schweiz-fehlende-gesetzliche-grundlage-fuer-allgemeine-zertifikatspflicht/

https://corona-transition.org/wegen-dieser-zehn-groben-fouls-gegen-die-rechtsstaatlichkeit-verdient-der

https://gnueheudunge.ch/unzertifiziert-und-ausgesperrt-ein-betroffener-erzaehlt/

https://www.20min.ch/story/svp-stellt-sich-nach-skandalrede-an-corona-demo-hinter-kantonsrat-beeler-488355341029

https://www.blick.ch/politik/nach-wutrede-gegen-bundesrat-polizei-ermittelt-gegen-svp-beeler-id16916752.html

Und jetzt hört die Rede mal selber zum Vergleich… 😉

Man muss beim ersten Vid etwas vorspulen. Gegen Bezahlung mache ich gernen nen Schnitt und lade es bei DWBTV hoch.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4txrNTcQmk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uhqSp1tY0NQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgJyuh10BYg

https://gnueheudunge.ch/bundesratlose-impf-prostitution-und-die-zeugen-coronas-vor-der-haustuere/

https://linth24.ch/articles/86000-dr-gut-corona-polizeistaat-schweiz

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/a_new_state_of_segregation_vaccine_cards_are_just_the_beginning – https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/08/impfapartheid-impfausweise-sind-erst-der-anfang/

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_rise_of_the_security_industrial_complex_from_9_11_to_covid_19 – https://giftamhimmel.de/20-jahre-regierungsfinanzierte-tyrannei-der-aufstieg-des-sicherheits-industriellen-komplexes-yon-9-11-bis-zu-covid-19/

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_second_amendments_right_to_bear_arms_what_it_means

https://axelkra.us/wenn-uebungen-mal-wieder-realitaet-werden-zahl-der-cyberpolygonattacken-so-hoch-wie-nie-zuvor-weltwirtschaftsforumszufaelle/

https://cyberpolygon.com/about/#link-s181

„Сoncept 2022

.

The key to staying competitive is the ability to remain agile in the face of digital changes. Finance and retail, healthcare and transportation, commodity companies, and public organizations—all need to maintain the pace of transformation to keep up with the wheel of progress.

.

In the current digital race, organizations are moving IT systems to the cloud en masse. But for all their convenience, cloud services are blurring the company perimeter. Security risks are growing, with cybercriminals actively exploiting vulnerabilities in new cloud environments.

.

What if a company’s operations are suspended over a cyberattack? Leaked sensitive data, disruptions in supplies, huge financial losses, reputational damage, or a total collapse—these have been the results of attacks in recent years. Therefore, a stable long-term development of any organization is directly dependent on the sustainability of its processes and resilience to cybersecurity incidents.

.

The event’s theme this year is Digital Resilience in the Cloud Age.“

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/08/smart-farms-cyberattackers-able-to-impact-harvests-damage-crops-property-people-and-destroy-farmland-for-years.html – Auszug: „[…]

“We could literally do whatever heck we wanted with anything we wanted on the John Deere operations center — period,” Goodman said. “That’s where we pretty much stopped because we pretty much had the whole organization.”

[…]“

https://www.theorganicprepper.com/internet-kill-switch/

https://thegoodcitizen.substack.com/p/the-internet-is-next – https://uncutnews.ch/das-internet-als-naechstes/

https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/apple-google-microsoft-back-fido-tech-to-dump-passwords-on-websites-and-apps/ – https://uncutnews.ch/apple-google-und-microsoft-unterstuetzen-fido-technologie-um-passwoerter-auf-websites-und-in-apps-loszuwerden/ – Auszüge: „Wenn all diese Techkonzerne ein solches System loben und anbieten, hat das nichts Gutes zu bedeuten. Plötzlich entscheiden Techkonzerne, wer wo auf was Zugriff hat, ganz zu schweigen, wohin diese Daten fließen und verwaltet werden. Die totale Abhängigkeit wird die Folge sein.

[…]

Die FIDO Alliance – FIDO ist die Abkürzung für „Fast Identity Online“ – erklärte am Donnerstag, dass sie mit den drei Unternehmen zusammenarbeitet, um eine passwortlose Technologie für Websites und Apps anzubieten. Statt mit unzuverlässigen Passwörtern könnten Apps und Websites mit einem Fingerabdruckleser, einem Gesichtsscanner oder sogar mit dem Telefon erkennen, wer Sie sind.

[…]“

https://sociable.co/web/cyber-pandemic-big-tech-bank-media-airline-websites-down/

https://downdetector.com/

https://giftamhimmel.de/inszeniertes-wirtschaftschaos-fingierte-verknappung-kollaps-der-industrieproduktion/

https://journal-neo.org/2021/08/14/empty-supermarket-shelves-in-britain-what-will-the-consequences-be/

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/alleged-cyberattack-creates-unprecedented-chaos-irans-national-rail-network

https://axelkra.us/darktrace-und-cybereason-die-geheimdienst-firmen-die-die-welt-mit-der-ki-singularitaet-unterjochen-wollen-johnny-vedmore/ & https://axelkra.us/das-pentagon-experimentiert-mit-dem-einsatz-kuenstlicher-intelligenz-um-einige-tage-in-die-zukunft-zu-sehen-brett-tingley/ – Zum Bedenk nochmal -> https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/01/14/es-wird-keine-ki-singularitat-geben/

https://blog.bostondynamics.com/atlas-leaps-bounds-and-backflips

https://www.radio32.ch/mittelland/fliegendes-auto-erhaelt-zulassung-in-slowakei-145314881

https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/07/plandemie-albert-bidermans-diagramm-des-zwangs/

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/07/das-mordkomplott-entschlusselt.html

https://ultimativefreiheitonline.wordpress.com/2021/08/09/die-bescheuerten-bevoelkerungsschutzverordnungen-und-kindischen-massnahmen-einschliesslich-der-impfung-dienen-selbstverstaendlich-nicht-der-eindaemmung-der-sowieso-nicht-bestehenden-corona-pande/

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/08/zeigt-uns-das-virus-ihr-geistig.html

https://dudeweblog.files.wordpress.com/2021/07/sturgldr-vaccin-hoax.jpg

https://www.globalresearch.ca/disguising-mrna-experimental-gene-altering-poison-jabs-flu-shots/5755033 – https://uncutnews.ch/die-mrna-experimentellen-gen-aenderungsspritzen/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/official-narrative-fake-covid-vaccine-gives-you-fake-covid-immunity/

Double-Barreled CRISPR Technology as a Novel Treatment Strategy For COVID-19

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7469881/ – Dechiffrierte DE-Teilübersetzung & weiteres hier -> https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/postkasten/comment-page-31/#comment-31318

https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-creatures-live-self-aware-critters-found-microscope/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-contents-2-more-docs-reveal-creepy-microscopy-images/ – Auszüge: „[…]

The more we know about the COVID vax contents, the more it becomes apparent these concoctions are full of dangerous toxins and synthetic life that absolutely, under no circumstances, belong inside the human body.

[…]“ – siehe dazu auch https://www.drzandrebotha.com/copy-of-post-covid-injection-protocol und https://uncutnews.ch/blutanalytiker-es-sind-mikroskopische-kleine-hightech-metallobjekte-in-covid-impfungen-sichtbar/ und…

A microscopy analysis of a Pfizer-BioNTech #Covidvaccine sample.

https://mobile.twitter.com/i/web/status/1444639912880443396

https://www.globalresearch.ca/study-electromagnetism-vaccinated-persons-luxembourg/5749516 – https://uncutnews.ch/studie-zum-elektromagnetismus-von-geimpften-personen/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vaccine-life-form-aluminum-carbon-pfizer-comirnaty-shot/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vaccine-side-effects-glowing-light-bulbs-fluorescent-arms/ – Mit Vorsicht zu geniessen.

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/08/covid-19-impfstoffe-in-wahrheit.html

https://axelkra.us/arzt-warnt-die-geimpften-eindringlich-sie-sind-jetzt-patentiertes-eigentum-down-the-chupacabra-hole/

https://www.activistpost.com/2021/09/electrical-device-that-gives-dna-vaccines-the-boost-they-need-to-work-in-humans-receives-71m-from-u-s-dept-of-defense.html – Auszug: „[…]

The company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, is using a technique known as electroporation, in which an electrical pulse applied to the skin briefly opens channels in cells to allow the vaccine to enter. After a standard vaccine injection, Inovio’s electroporation device, which looks like an electric toothbrush, is held against the skin. At the press of a button, a weak electric field pulses into the arm, opening channels into the cells. The tool gives DNA vaccines the boost they need to work in humans—or so the company says. It’s an engineering solution to a biological problem.

[…]“

https://axelkra.us/impfstoffe-in-ihrem-salat-wissenschaftler-bauen-mit-medikamenten-gefuellte-pflanzen-an-um-injektionen-zu-ersetzen-chris-malore/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vax-ingredients-exposed-graphene-nano-metals-parasites/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/graphene-covid-kill-shots-let-evidence-speak-itself/5763418

https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/10/02/mrna-giftgespritzte-genmanipulierte-als-tickende-zeitbombe-im-strassenverkehr/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/stop-the-covid-holocaust-open-letter/5755902 – https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/09/stoppt-den-covid-holocaust-offener-brief.html

https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/09/new-normal-dass-die-alten-leute-sterben.html

https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/09/17/the-real-lab-leak-story-nanotech-crimes/

Nothing can stop what is coming!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ecux1OTy56oK/

Demo Nizza

https://twitter.com/disclosetv/status/1421536228273532929

https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-myth-of-freedom-does-it-really-exist/

https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-blurring-of-reality-in-the-age-of-barbarism/ – https://www.konjunktion.info/2022/03/meinung-die-verwischung-der-realitaet-im-zeitalter-der-barbarei/

https://consentfactory.org/2021/07/14/the-approaching-storm/ – https://axelkra.us/der-herannahende-sturm-cj-hopkins/

https://www.globalresearch.ca/is-gene-editing-the-new-name-for-eugenics/5645101 – https://uncutnews.ch/ist-gene-editing-der-neue-name-fuer-eugenik-enter-bill-gates/

https://www.garydbarnett.com/is-graphene-oxide-causing-what-is-falsely-being-referred-to-as-covid-19/

https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/09/15/metal-particles-in-many-vaccines-but-dont-worry-line-up-and-take-your-shots/ – Dazu zur Erinnerung nochmal:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/gYXuJniV94de/

https://www.revolver.news/2021/06/covid-vaccine-jab-site-magnets/ – Teil-Übersetzung -> https://uncutnews.ch/beunruhigende-neue-informationen-ueber-offensichtliche-magnetische-nebenwirkungen-bei-einigen-covid-geimpften/

https://axelkra.us/interview-1650-whitney-webb-seziert-den-wellcome-leap-in-den-transhumanismus-the-corbett-report/ – tl;dr

https://axelkra.us/unterraschende-studie-potztausend-wird-etwa-eine-fuenfte-impfung-noetig-sein-holaridudoedeldi/

https://axelkra.us/wie-das-redaktionsschwaetzwerk-deutschland-saemtliche-comedians-und-kabarettisten-auf-einen-schlag-arbeitslos-macht/

https://axelkra.us/influenza-von-malediven-urlaub-zurueck-pharma-vorstandsbettler-nagen-am-hungertuch-bitte-nehmen-sie-an-der-aktion-brot-fuer-die-industrie-teil-zeit-pharmaprofitline/

Den darf ich euch auch nicht vorenthalten: https://axelkra.us/einer-von-den-guten-der-zahme-umgang-der-elitenfuss-journabtreter-mit-einer-polit-sprechpuppe/

Vermutlich auch lesenswert (keine Zeit gehabt – too much!): https://axelkra.us/wie-der-great-reset-vom-urspruenglichen-missionar-des-totalitarismus-und-vater-des-neokonservatismus-erdacht-wurde-cynthia-chung/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_u1-EtMVVtw

https://www.konjunktion.info/2022/05/meinung-wurde-den-zentralbanken-der-auftrag-der-wirtschaftlichen-zerstoerung-erteilt/