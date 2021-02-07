Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 7. Februar 2021

.



«Denn wir haben es mit einer monolithischen und rücksichtslosen weltweiten Verschwörung zu tun, die sich hauptsächlich auf verdeckte Mittel zur Erweiterung ihres Einflußbereichs stützt - auf Infiltration statt Invasion, auf Subversion statt freier Wahlen, auf Einschüchterung statt Selbstbestimmung, auf Guerillas in der Nacht anstatt Armeen bei Tag. Es ist ein System, welches beträchtliche menschliche und materielle Ressourcen in den Aufbau einer eng geknüpften, hocheffizienten Maschinerie verstrickt hat, die diplomatische, geheimdienstliche, ökonomische, wissenschaftliche und politische Operationen kombiniert.»

John F. Kennedy am 27. April 1961 im New Yorker Waldorf-Astoria Hotel anlässlich einer Rede (unzensiert und vollständig im Originalton; knapp 20 Minuten) zu Geheimgesellschaften (eigene Übersetzung).

Die vollständige, ungekürzte Rede als Transcript im Originalwortlaut.