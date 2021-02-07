Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 7. Februar 2021

7. Februar
- The State Is Destroying Freedom, Life, and History By Censoring and Eliminating Information and Speech (Der Staat zerstört Freiheit, Leben und Geschichte durch Zensur und Zerstörung von Informationen und freier Rede)
„[…]
The risk that is missed by most, is that as easy as it is to access information today, that information can be manipulated, hidden, or eliminated just as easily, and that process could be controlled by a central ‘authority’ through any of its fascist partnerships. If much of the underlying information of recorded history; books, journals, letters, and all historical and political records and writings, can be captured, controlled, or even destroyed by nefarious efforts, then that would leave available only what is stored digitally. This would be an abomination, because it would also allow for the loss of much hard knowledge of the past and present by those controlling the Internet and communication systems. For this horror to occur, all books would not have to be destroyed, but if much of the important information were restricted from view by whatever means, or made very difficult to access, then people would know only what the state wanted them to know.
[…]
It takes little imagination to realize that this could lead to a planned censorship over generations so as to mold minds in a way suitable to the state. If all information is thought to be available from limited sources that can be manipulated, censored, or fully controlled, what will be available in the future is what those that gain or hold power want to be available. In reality, the future is already here.
[…]
Any website or content that discusses real issues and truth concerning government, this fake virus pandemic, 5G technology, vaccines, election fraud, riots, and any other of a thousand issues not approved by the state, are disappeared or taken down. This is a daily occurrence, and searching for this content is becoming impossible due to the algorithmic manipulation by the big technology giants.
[…]
We are experiencing a time when information should be the most abundant in the history of mankind, but it is being censored and eliminated to the point of closing the door to any information that is not approved by the controlling class and their political accomplices. This is unbelievably dangerous, because when the people allow speech to be manipulated or restricted in any way, truth is effectively erased, and all that is left is state propaganda.
[…]“
*zur Erinnerung in diesem Zusammenhang nochmal das folgende Vid… (d)
- And Then They Came for the Books… (Und dann machten sie Jagd auf die Bücher…)
- No, We Don’t Need a “Reality Czar”: Let Truth and Falsehood Grapple (Nein, wir brauchen keinen „Realitäts-Zar“: Lasst Wahrheit und Falschheit miteinander streiten) (d)
*Update folgt voraussichtlich morgen und weiterhin mehr oder weniger täglich. Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 3. – 6.2. wurden hier nachgetragen.