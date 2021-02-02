Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 2. Februar 2021

2. Februar
- Closer and Closer to the End: More Sickness and More Murder by the State (Näher und näher dem Ende entgegen: Mehr Krankheit und mehr Morde durch den Staat)
„[…]
People are dying all around this country and the world in large numbers after taking this deadly concoction of infectious material, toxins, and bioweapon poisons. Stories abound telling of nursing home deaths where more are dying than did all last year in just a few days after receiving this pharmaceutical weapon. This is easy for the state perpetrators to cover up because they can adjust the PCR testing to show positives, and simply continue to blame a virus that does not exist for all the deaths.
[…]
The children are slated to become the next large group to be injected with this weapon, because that will allow the state more control over all future generations once those of us in the way can be eliminated.
[…]“ (d)
- Klage auf Transparenz bei KI-Forschungsprojekten der EU (d)
*Update folgt voraussichtlich morgen und weiterhin mehr oder weniger täglich. Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 29.1. – 1.2. wurden hier nachgetragen.