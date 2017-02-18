Höchste Radioaktivität in Fukushima seit 2011 löst unvorstellbare Konsequenzen aus!

«So etwas gibt es bis zum heutigen Tage nicht in der Weltgeschichte, auch nicht in Amerika: eine unabhängige Presse. Sie wissen das, und ich weiß das. Es gibt hier nicht einen unter Ihnen, der es wagt, seine ehrliche Meinung zu schreiben. Und wenn er es täte, wüsste er vorher bereits, dass sie niemals im Druck erschiene. Ich werde wöchentlich dafür bezahlt, dass ich meine ehrliche Meinung aus dem Blatt, mit dem ich verbunden bin, heraushalte. Andere von Ihnen erhalten ähnliche Bezahlung für ähnliche Dinge, und wenn Sie so verrückt wären, Ihre ehrliche Meinung zu schreiben, würden Sie umgehend auf der Straße landen, um sich einen neuen Job zu suchen. Wenn ich mir erlaubte, meine ehrliche Meinung in einer der Papierausgaben erscheinen zu lassen, dann würde ich binnen 24 Stunden meine Beschäftigung verlieren. Das Geschäft der Journalisten ist, die Wahrheit zu zerstören, schlankweg zu lügen, die Wahrheit zu pervertieren, sie zu morden, zu Füßen des Mammons zu legen und sein Land und die menschliche Rasse zu verkaufen zum Zweck des täglichen Broterwerbs. Sie wissen das, und ich weiß das, also was soll das verrückte Lobreden auf eine freie Presse? Wir sind Werkzeuge und Vasallen von reichen Männern hinter der Szene. Wir sind Marionetten. Sie ziehen die Strippen, und wir tanzen an den Strippen. Unsere Talente, unsere Möglichkeiten und unsere Leben stehen allesamt im Eigentum anderer Männer. Wir sind intellektuelle Prostituierte.»

John Swinton, 1880

«Denn wir haben es mit einer monolithischen und rücksichtslosen weltweiten Verschwörung zu tun, die sich hauptsächlich auf verdeckte Mittel zur Erweiterung ihres Einflußbereichs stützt - auf Infiltration statt Invasion, auf Subversion statt freier Wahlen, auf Einschüchterung statt Selbstbestimmung, auf Guerillas in der Nacht anstatt Armeen bei Tag. Es ist ein System, welches beträchtliche menschliche und materielle Ressourcen in den Aufbau einer eng geknüpften, hocheffizienten Maschinerie verstrickt hat, die diplomatische, geheimdienstliche, ökonomische, wissenschaftliche und politische Operationen kombiniert.»

John F. Kennedy am 27. April 1961 im New Yorker Waldorf-Astoria Hotel anlässlich einer Rede (unzensiert und vollständig im Originalton; knapp 20 Minuten) zu Geheimgesellschaften.

Die Rede als Transcript im stark gekürzten Originalwortlaut inkl. dt. Übersetzung und mehr zum Fall Kennedy.

«Ein bewusstes und aufrechtes Individuum ist sehr viel gefährlicher für die etablierte Macht als 10.000 eingeschlafene und unbewusste Individuen.»

Unbekannt (evtl. Gandhi)

Erst recht dann, wenn es in Machtpositionen mit Entscheidungsgewalt amtet.

«Ich will unter keinen Umständen ein Allerweltsmensch sein. Ich habe ein Recht darauf, aus dem Rahmen zu fallen – wenn ich es kann. Ich wünsche mir Chancen, nicht Sicherheiten. Ich will kein ausgehaltener Bürger sein, gedemütigt und abgestumpft, weil der Staat für mich sorgt. Ich will dem Risiko begegnen, mich nach etwas sehnen und es verwirklichen, Schiffbruch erleiden und Erfolg haben. Ich lehne es ab, mir den eigenen Antrieb mit einem Trinkgeld abkaufen zu lassen. Lieber will ich den Schwierigkeiten des Lebens entgegentreten, als ein gesichertes Dasein führen; lieber die gespannte Erregung des eigenen Erfolgs, als die dumpfe Ruhe Utopiens. Ich will weder meine Freiheit gegen Wohltaten hergeben noch meine Menschenwürde gegen milde Gaben. Ich habe gelernt für mich selbst zu denken und zu handeln, der Welt gerade ins Gesicht zu sehen und zu bekennen, dies ist mein Werk. Das alles ist gemeint, wenn wir sagen, ich bin ein freier Mensch.»

Albert Schweitzer