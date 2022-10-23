Netzfundstücke: Wie die Hirngrillzombies ihre eigene Versklavung aktiv fördern und was Du dagegen tun kannst

Hirngrillzombies, der Fluch unserer Zeit. Viele dieser in Dauerschleife ihre Hirngrills schwingenden Trottel halten sich noch für aufgeklärt oder aufgewacht. Es ist erschreckend und jämmerlich, wie extrem diese Gesellschaft in bloss 20 Jahren sich selber zu Zombies degeneriert hat.
„[…]
It’s the “smartphonization” of humanity. It is also the stultification, or dumbing-down of our minds, and eventually our intelligence. It is likely the smartphone was invented to eventually deaden the brains of society.
[…]
About 20-30 years ago, we still lived happy with the fix phone at home, with the phone booth at the street corner. We were not missing anything.
[…]
Our brains are being primed for robotization…
[…]
What most people do not realize is that the convenience of letting an electronic, digital “brain” do our work, dumbs us down. It routes our brain into a digital world. Our capacity to think independently will increasingly disappear, as we hand our brain-power over to digitization, algorithms – and eventually to robots which gradually have full reign over our brain capacity.
[…]
The IT complex loves it. Their algorithms build your profile from which you won’t be able to escape. Ever.
[…]
Your data will be stored, and if they so wish, used against you, until death will part you from this digital tyranny – and probably beyond.
[…]
Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, Snapchat, LinkedIn, [Telegram] and whatever they are called — follow the same principle. Once you are with them, you are owned by them.
[…]
By being profiled, your mind can be guided into a certain direction….
[…]
Remember there ain’t no coincidences in today’s world. It’s all planned.
[…]
The evil cult must be muted…
[…]
We have to and will resist the enslavement of digitization.
.
Even if we have to construct a parallel society.
.
Starting modestly, with means that make us free and with a mindset of Peace and Happiness.
[…]
Yet, there are ever more institutions and shops, not yet a majority, but a modest and positive beginning, that do not take any kind of digital or electronic money, no credit cards – only cash.
[…]
It is in our common and shared interest – and power – to exit this tyrannical Digital Matrix and to create a NEW society.
[…]“
https://www.globalresearch.ca/digitization-humanity-demise/5796611
Danke Peter!
Siehe auch https://www.globalresearch.ca/beware-qr-code-remember-agenda-id2020/5769266
„[…]
We’re already on autopilot, absent-mindedly adhering to an ever-expanding code of conduct, because everyone else is doing it so it feels normal. We are going along to get along, even though it so obviously leads to self-destruction.
[…]
Weakened people don’t have the strength or courage to say no. They acquiesce because the potential consequences of being ostracized and rejected by the big tribe are too severe.
[…]“
https://www.wakingtimes.com/before-the-great-reset-normalizing-the-impulse-to-destroy-yourself/
Danke Dylan!
Lösung: Wie schon so oft gesagt…
SCHMEISST EURE VERDAMMTEN HIRNGRILLS WEG, ZERSTÖRT SIE MIT DEM VORSCHLAGHAMMER, WERFT SIE SOLANGE GEGEN HARTE BETONWÄNDE BIS SIE NUR NOCH KAUM ERKENNBARE EINZELTEILE SIND, SCHIESST AUF SIE MIT VOLLAUTOMATISCHEN GEWEHREN (ZUR NOT WIRDS AUCH NE 44er-MAGNUM TUN), STECKT SIE ZUSAMMEN MIT EINER SPRENGLADUNG IN EIN LOCH, LÖST SIE IN SALZSÄURE AUF, VERBRENNT SIE MIT EINEM VOLLEN KANISTER BENZIN, TESTET IHRE HITZEVERTRÄGLICHKEIT EINE HALBE STUNDE LANG MIT EINEM SCHWEISSBRENNER ODER SCHMEISST SIE IN EINEN INDUSTRIESHREDDER. *weitere kreative Lösungen sind herzlich willkommen*
WERFT DEN DARAUS ENTSTEHENDEN MÜLL EUREM GERÄTEHERSTELLER ODER MOBILFUNK-ANBIETER (beiliegend zur Vertragskündigung) IN DEN BRIEFKASTEN. SOLLTE EURE MASSNAHME DAS GERÄT VERDAMPEN LASSEN, ACHTET DARAUF, DEN DAMPF EINZUFANGEN, DAMIT IHR IHN DEM CEO DER SWISSCOM PER HOCHDRUCK-INHALATOR IN DIE LUNGE PRESSEN KÖNNT.
BOYKOTTIERT ALLE INTERNETSEITEN DIE EURE MOBIL-TELEPHON-NUMMER WOLLEN RADIKAL UND KONSEQUENT (sollte das – aus welchen Gründen auch immer – nicht möglich sein, gebt überall die Nummer +41796662333 an).
FORDERT EURE GEMEINDEN VEHEMENT DAZU AUF, ÖFFENTLICHE TELEPHONZELLEN, DIE AUSSCHLIESSLICH BARGELD ANNEHMEN, AUFZUSTELLEN.
USW.
Oder fummelt weiter dauernd an Euren digitalen Sklavenketten wie an Euren Genitalien herum, um die NWO und Eure eigene Totalversklavung weiter täglich zu fördern!
Zwingende Leseempfehlung:
Wider den Zynismus der digitalen Alternativlosigkeit – Es soll ein Recht auf ein analoges Leben geben!
Ps. Wer Deutsche Übersetzungen will: 500 Euro pro Artikel, Zahlung im Voraus als eingeschriebene Bargeldsendung. Die beiden Artikel von Peter & Dylan lohnen sich jedenfalls unbedingt in Gänze. Die Links lassen sich klicken.
Pps. Schaut auch mal in den Postkasten. Hatte in letzter Zeit keine Kapazität (und aufgrund Eurer Nahe-Null-Spenden-Bereitschaft auch keine Lust) für Publikationen, und deshalb dort einige lesenswerte Links eingetragen.
© by DWB, dudeweblog.wordpress.com/
Willst Du weitere solche Publikationen lesen? Wir sind für den Fortbetrieb dieses Informationsportals auf Spenden angewiesen.
4 Antworten zu “Netzfundstücke: Wie die Hirngrillzombies ihre eigene Versklavung aktiv fördern und was Du dagegen tun kannst”
Lese den Beitrag w o, Dude ?
Auf Bildschirm…
Wenn alles ausgeschaltet ist, das Leben hoffentlich funktioniert, wo finden wir dich, Dude? In Zürich, analog? Adresse?
Gefällt mirGefällt mir
Wo? Auf einem netzwerkverkabelten Kompiuter zum Bleistift.
Gefällt mirGefällt mir
Es gibt eben solche hirnverbrannten Typen, wie mich, die fallen auf jeden blöden Scheiß rein, den sie irgendwo sehen, lesen, oder hören. Deswegen gibt es so viele Trumpisten und Putinetten…
Gefällt mirGefällt mir
Wenn ich mir kein SPhone kaufe, brauche ich mir auch kein vollatomatisches ….
Mooment….
Gefällt mirGefällt mir