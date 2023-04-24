Die Krise der Menschheit liegt zu Füssen massenhafter Gleichgültigkeit

Neuerliches Glanzstück von Gary, das ich Euch nicht vorenthalten kann.

„“Throughout history, it has been the inaction of those who could have acted; the indifference of those who should have known better; the silence of the voice of justice when it mattered most; that has made it possible for evil to triumph.”

Haile Selassie

Why should you care? Why should you bother? If the misery of others does not seem to affect you, or in some way even enhances your lot in life, so be it, as what could you do about it anyway? If you hide from evil, if you say nothing, will that evil disappear? If you support or applaud the evil of others, as happens especially in war, are you not evil yourself? If you allow atrocities to occur without speaking out or lifting a finger to stop them, are you absolved of blame and responsibility? If great pain and suffering of innocents is allowed by your turning away, do you cry out in the night in agony, or do you sleep deeply in a state of hidden and ignorant bliss?

The crisis of humanity, the gruesome plight of mankind; has been allowed to endure and greatly expand due to the deafening silence of the non-caring collective herd who are consumed by their pathetic embrace of cowardly apathy.

[…]“

Hier weiter -> https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-crisis-of-humanity-lies-at-the-feet-of-mass-indifference/

Ich gehe aber in zwei Punkten nicht einig mit Gary:

„there is great risk of world war due mainly to the Western powers murderous sanctions and continuous stoking of conflict“ -> https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2016/01/09/darstellung-des-ostwest-paradigmas-und-der-versuch-zur-klaerung-des-generell-verfaelschten-weltbildes/ „With this insanity, comes the real threat of nuclear annihilation, if just one nuclear power decides to pull the trigger..“ – wird nicht passieren, weil die Kabale keinen Bock hat, sich auf lange Zeit in ihren Doomsday-Luxusbunkern zu verkriechen. Zudem risikierten sie damit, die Kontrolle zu verlieren.

Und um den Bogen noch rund zu machen, hier noch das Wichtigste aus Garys Artikel zum Schluss:

„Everyone does not have to wake up at once, but large numbers have to abandon their apathetic ways, their non-caring hiding from truth, and their mass indifference toward the rest of society and the world. Many have to come out of the shadows, they cannot remain silent in the face of tyranny, and they have to stand up to this dire threat that will never go away on its own. Continuing to ignore the plight of mankind and the crisis of humanity, can only lead to hell on earth, and mass enslavement of all but the powerful ‘elites,’ their owned and controlled governments, and their enforcement thugs. Stop this pain and suffering, stop the tyranny, stop the State!

“The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but by those who watch them without doing anything.” Albert Einstein“

