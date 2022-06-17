Netzfundstück: Die digitalisierte Menschheit stürmt in Richtung einer digitalen Illusionswelt in Ketten

Auszüge:

„[…]

Humanity has turned away from its foundational roots, its cultural heritage, its individual spirit, and its connection with the natural world in favor of collective digital idiocy.

.

One of the signs that expose these truths, is the almost universal dependency on technology that has consumed the public. Little personal communication or togetherness seems necessary or important when all forms of interaction boil down to ‘smart’ phones, computers, and the games and circuses offered to the sleeping sheep.

[…]

The plan of course, as laid out by the technocratic ruling ‘elite,’ the government, the media, and the huge corporate powers, was to sacrifice all tradition, culture, individuality, true history, art, natural biology, and morality, so that a society of like-minded fools could be easily manipulated to act and react just as intended by the state masters.

[…]

Generally speaking, it is difficult to observe human activity today, regardless of the personal or societal circumstance involved, whether family outings, sporting events, just walking on the street, at restaurants, concerts, or just every day-to-day activity, without noticing that nearly all are intimately attached to their phone. They are not only attached, but consumed by it, as if they could not survive without it for even a moment.

[…]

This phenomenon is not innocent, as it makes dependent the majority of human beings to such an extent as to make it easy for the state under the false guise of speed, entertainment, and convenience, to fully control the masses. It is even worse than this, because this dependency also completely enslaves society, and allows for every single conversation, every financial transaction, every surveillance technique, every health event, every purchase and sale; actually, everything in life due to this technological coup stands to strengthen the state control over all at levels that have only been imagined in ‘science fiction’ movies.

[…]

The more automated and technologically tied one becomes, the more dangerous is the risk to all freedom and liberty. In order for the state to gain total control, it needs to claim power over all movement, all money, all health and medicine, all financial and economic processes; making everything subject to its will.

[…]

This dystopian nightmare is being advanced right before our eyes, as the majority of the populace is voluntarily allowing it to take place.

[…]

There is a point of no return, and it is getting closer all the time. Mass resistance has not been evident to date, and mass resistance is mandatory if any freedom is to survive. This resistance must begin and end with the individual, acting en masse…

[…]

Understand that the actual controlling class owns and commands the media, the politicians, including the highest positions in government, the courts, the criminal banking system, and the murdering police and military. Speak out constantly, accept and spread the truth, do not obey or comply with any government mandates, and educate yourselves…

[…]“

https://www.garydbarnett.com/digital-humanity-heading-toward-a-digital-world-reality-a-robotic-and-distorted-environment-without-culture-caring-or-intellect/

*in Gänze lesenswert.

**Übersetzung des gesamten Artikels machen wir gerne als Auftragsarbeit.

Empfehlung: