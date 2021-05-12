von | Mai 12, 2021 · 16:02
Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 7. – 12. Mai

Die Meldungen wurden auch dieses Mal auf ein möglichstes Minimum von wirklich Relevantem reduziert (höchstens 1% von allem Gesichteten), und sind mehr oder weniger nach Wichtigkeit von oben nach unten sortiert.

  • https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-very-notion-of-leadership-is-one-of-an-abject-failure-of-individual-responsibility/Auszug: „[…]
    It is my opinion that the only viable solution that would lead to an escape from this tyranny, and put a stop to the great reset plan of the oligarchs, is mass resistance and non-compliance by large numbers of people. Total disobedience in other words is crucial. Throw out all the so-called ‘leaders,’ and rely only on self.
    […]
    Now, the damage has become extreme, and the plot to take over for good is going forward without much resistance. The madness of this fake pandemic, and the propagandized fear mongering that has consumed this society, is taking on a new form, and will morph into a pre-planned conspiracy meant to complete by force a multitude of policy changes in order to advance many nefarious agendas simultaneously. To help this along, the poisonous injection falsely called a ‘vaccine,’ will continue to be given to as many […] possible, setting the stage for mass death in the future to advance the desired depopulation effect.
    […]
    Make no mistake about it; looking for leaders can only assure defeat. Each and every person needs to become his own leader, his own ruler, and needs to stand on his own two feet.
    […]
    Anarchism, to me, means not only the denial of authority, not only a new economy, but a revision of the principles of morality. It means the development of the individual as well as the assertion of the individual. It means self-responsibility, and not leader worship.
    Voltairine de Cleyre“

Berücksichtigt man bei den Zahlen noch, dass höchstens 10% bei VAERS gemeldet werden, werden die Zahlen – wie schon lange absehbar ( https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/01/19/verdacht-auf-krebs-und-missbildungen-nach-gentechnischer-covid-impfung/ ) – immer astronomischer. Also weiterhin frohes Happy Shotting!

https://www.economist.com/weeklyedition/2021-05-08

*Zwischenspeicherung für den nächsten Teil wie gehabt im Kommentarstrang unten. Vorschläge für Brisantes sind willkommen. Desweiteren wird voraussichtlich am Wochenende noch eine Extra-Publikation in dieser Rubrik mit extrem brisanten, ergänzenden Infos zum Artikel Bizarres Phänomen: Ungeimpfte erkranken nach Kontakt mit mRNA-Geimpften veröffentlicht.

2 Antworten zu "Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 7. – 12. Mai

  1. Corona Coronata
    Mai 12, 2021 um 16:28

    Falls du den noch nicht kennen solltest:
    „Transnationaler Staatsterrorismus“ – https://www.rubikon.news/artikel/transnationaler-staatsterrorismus-2

    Shocking! Ob wir das Ding noch gebacken gekommen? Ich sehe tiefschwarz.

  2. Dude
    Mai 12, 2021 um 16:56

    Provisorische Zwischenspeicherung für die nächste Publikation:

    https://www.rubikon.news/artikel/transnationaler-staatsterrorismus-2 – Auszüge: „[…]
    Der Mensch als Tripel-Objekt
    .
    Die Herrschaftscliquen haben den Menschen als Tripel-Objekt ihres zukünftigen kapitalistischen Profitregimes nicht nur entdeckt, sondern bereits festgelegt:
    .
    zum Ersten qua Inkorporation in seinen Körper und in die Tiefe seines Bewusstseins hinein, sozusagen als Endlager für ihre Impf-, Chip-, „Sicherheits“- und Transhumanisten-Technologien, zum Zweiten als Vernutzungs- und Steuerungsobjekt, das heißt als Produktions- und Dienstleistungssklave unter den Bedingungen des „New Normal“ vor allem für die Digital- und Logistikindustrie und zum Dritten als permanent unter Beobachtung stehendes „Paria-Schaf“ im eng abgesteckten Laufstall des New-Normal-Terror-Staates und seiner ausufernden Anweisungs-, Kontroll-, Überwachungs-, Sicherheits- und Militärindustrie.
    […]
    Nach einem Jahr Corona-Diktatur muss man nüchtern feststellen: Wir sind Zeitzeugen eines Phänomens: Die Politik hat sich als organisiertes Verbrechen formiert.
    […]
    Die Mächte der Finsternis — Giga-Kapitalakteure, Psychopathen, Hasardeure, organisierte Kriminelle, digitale Großkonzerne mit Allmachtsfantasien, Big Pharma, transatlantische Kriegstreiber, machttrunkene und empathiefreie Technokraten, Nullen in korrupten Parteiapparaten, verdummte kriegsgeile Frauen des Aufrüstungsmatriarchats (31), die nun die Gewaltfunktionen ausgemusterter Männer übernehmen, sowie Neofaschisten in Polizei- und Militärapparaten bestimmen aktuell den Gang der Geschichte (32).
    […]“ – siehe dazu auch den kurzen Eingangs-Kommentar von Coronata aka Coronistan -> https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2021/05/transnationaler-staatsterrorismus.html

    https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/12/pandemic-follow-the-real-money-the-unthinkable-amount-of-money/

    *wird fortgesetzt…

    @Coronata
    Danke, war grad am Lesen als Dein Kommentar kam -> Überschneidung. 🙂

    ICh weigere mich tiefschwarz zu sehen, auch wenns düster aussieht.
    Nicht rosig, aber nicht absolut aussichtslos -> siehe dazu z.B. die Artikel von Nick -> https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/artikel-von-nick-mott/

