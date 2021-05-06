von | Mai 6, 2021 · 15:23
Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 2. – 6. Mai

Eigentlich sollten die Meldungen weniger werden, aber – obschon mindestens 99% der gesichteten „Neuigkeiten“ aufgrund von Redundanz, Desinfo oder purer Nutzlosigkeit keinen Einzug in unsere Sammlungen finden – es passiert zur Zeit, in allzu kurzer Zeitspanne, leider zu viel Wichtiges und Hochbrisantes über das auch sauber und korrekt berichtet wird.

Diese Leute haben das Potential erkannt, die theoretischen Einsichten/Erkenntnisse in die Gruppen/Massen-Psychologie zu nutzen, und diese in praktische Methoden umzusetzen, die dazu genutzt werden können, die Massen im grossen Stile, unerkannt von den Augen der Öffentlichkeit, zu manipulieren. (Eigene Übersetzung)

Wenn jemand Propaganda und psychologische Operationen (PsyOps) entwickeln kann, um rationale Fähigkeiten des Individuums zu umgehen, und stattdessen den Fokus auf unterdrückte Emotionen und versteckte Wünsche zu richten, ist es möglich, Massen dazu zu bringen, [gewünschte] Glaubensmuster und Verhaltensweisen anzunehmen, ohne dass diese Leute sich um die hintergründigen Motivationen [und Absichten] solcher PsyOps bewusst sind. (Eigene Übersetzung)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/daiE3wQUQOq2/

