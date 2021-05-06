Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 2. – 6. Mai

Eigentlich sollten die Meldungen weniger werden, aber – obschon mindestens 99% der gesichteten „Neuigkeiten“ aufgrund von Redundanz, Desinfo oder purer Nutzlosigkeit keinen Einzug in unsere Sammlungen finden – es passiert zur Zeit, in allzu kurzer Zeitspanne, leider zu viel Wichtiges und Hochbrisantes über das auch sauber und korrekt berichtet wird.
- https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/05/loesungen-searx-die-alternative-metasuchmaschine/ – Warum exakt dieser Artikel am stärksten gewicht(ig)et ist, erfahrt ihr u.a. hier -> https://caityjohnstone.medium.com/silicon-valley-algorithm-manipulation-is-the-only-thing-keeping-mainstream-media-alive-4550b4bb205a – davon gibts evtl. auch noch ne DE-Übersetzung bei blogcat (aktuell noch nicht). Lösung: Alle „Dienste“ von BigTech radikal und konsequent boykottieren und stattdessen präsentierte, gebotene Alternativen nutzen!
- https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/05/05/bizarres-phaenomen-ungeimpfte-erkranken-nach-kontakt-mit-mrna-geimpften/ – Quellen & Kommentare auch beachten.
- https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2021/05/04/is-the-genetic-covid-vaccine-creating-a-hurricane-inside-cells-of-the-body/ – Stichwort: WECHSELWIRKUNGEN!
- https://www.garydbarnett.com/the-extreme-and-deadly-risks-we-face-are-many-and-of-our-own-making/
- Edward Bernays Group Psychology – Manipulating the Masses 2020 HD
- Siehe dazu auch -> https://academyofideas.com/2021/04/manufacturing-of-a-mass-psychosis-can-sanity-return-to-an-insane-world/
- https://axelkra.us/dieser-biden-vorschlag-koennte-die-usa-zu-einer-digitalen-diktatur-machen-whitney-webb/ – siehe auch https://www.harpa.org/ & https://terra.bio/ & https://biointellisense.com/
- https://axelkra.us/der-mythos-der-autoritaet-offguardian/
- https://www.rubikon.news/artikel/das-kinderopfer
- https://www.garydbarnett.com/what-is-coming/ – „[…]
Have you had your injection yet? Are you excited about getting your immunity passport so you can gain permission to live … or not? Are you planning on being able to get a green code showing that you have complied with all the orders you have been given? Are you ecstatic about the slight possibility to travel or go to a live concert? Can you even contain yourself while waiting on a government digital currency, and an account that is fully controlled by your masters in government? If you believe any of this is for your benefit or is a way to set you free, just remember that because of your ignorance about these matters, you are nothing more than a dangerous obedient slave. You are the problem.
[…]
Due to the […] people’s indifference, cowardice, and inability to think or act in their own interest has led to this society sitting on the edge of a great abyss with only one way of escape. That way is to ignore every government order given, disobey every mandate at every level, refuse to test or get injected, and to fight with everything you have to save your own lives.
[…]“ – Übersetzung des Artikels kann ich gerne machen. Kostenpunkt 80 Euro.
- https://www.activistpost.com/2021/05/commoditizing-water-the-winners-the-losers-and-how-all-americans-may-eventually-be-affected.html
- https://orbisnjus.com/2021/05/02/wurmartige-objekte-auf-masken-und-pcr-teststaebchen-textilfasern-oder-johns-hopkins-theragripper-nano-technische-hakenwuermer-die-bei-koerpertemperatur-medikamente-freisetzen/
- https://scienmag.com/nanoplastics-and-other-harmful-pollutants-found-in-disposable-face-masks-regulation-and-research-urgently-needed-say-experts/ – Auszug: „The findings reveal significant levels of pollutants in all the masks tested – with micro/nano particles and heavy metals released into the water during all tests. Researchers conclude this will have a substantial environmental impact and, in addition, raise the question of the potential damage to public health – warning that repeated exposure could be hazardous as the substances found have known links to cell death, genotoxicity and cancer formation.„
- https://giftamhimmel.de/von-strafvereitelung-im-amt-zu-fortgesetzter-rechtsbeugung/ – siehe dazu auch https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2021/01/17/autor-nach-strafantrag-gegen-illegale-personenkontrolle-wegen-vortaeuschen-einer-straftat-beschuldigt/
- https://fassadenkratzer.wordpress.com/2021/05/04/oberlandesgericht-karlsruhe-stutzt-zustandigkeit-des-weimarer-familienrichters/
- https://axelkra.us/transhumanismus-aaps-association-of-american-physicians-and-surgeons/
- https://www.konjunktion.info/2021/05/gaslighting-die-cia-und-das-us-kriegsministerium-betreiben-die-groesste-manipulationskampagne-in-der-geschichte/
- https://www.goldseiten.de/artikel/492830–Jede-physische-Silberunze-bis-zu-1000-Mal-verkauft.html?seite=2
- https://corona-transition.org/berner-regierung-verlangt-von-gastrobetrieben-eigene-app-losungen-fur-das
*Zwischenspeicherung für den nächsten Teil wie gehabt im Kommentarstrang unten. Vorschläge für Brisantes sind willkommen.