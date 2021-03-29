Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 29. März 2021

29. März
- Den Eintrag vom 27.3. Smart Cities: Digital Prisons of The Great Reset gibts jetzt auch auf Deutsch mit Ergänzung (d)
- Wir haben die Enthüllungen zu den lebenden Fadenwürmern auf PCR-Testkits überprüft (d)
- You Can’t Win. Don’t Even Try! (Du kannst nicht gewinnen – Probiers gar nicht erst!)
*ein Meisterwerk! MUST-READ! Siehe auch https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2014/01/17/techniken-und-methoden-zur-gedankenkontrolle-und-verhaltenssteuerung/ (d)
- Poisonous Experimental ‘Covid’ Injection Trials on Infants Have Begun: They Should All Be Imprisoned! (Test-Experimente mit giftigen, experimentellen C-Injektionen an Kindern haben begonnen: Sie gehören allesamt weggesperrt)
„[…]
The stated plan is to inject every single child in America with this toxic, poisonous, gene altering, and mind controlling concoction.
.
People are dying worldwide due to these deadly “Covid” injections, the side effects have been horrendous, and sickness has been rampant due to these shots. Now they are coming after your children. What sane parent would allow their children to be used as experimental rats by this evil and corrupt government and its partners in murder? What kind of parent would allow their newborn or infant child to go through virulent exploratory testing by giant corporate whores? What parent would allow the use of aborted fetal cell lines into their own child? These are not parents; they are uncaring predators!
[…]
Children are not fodder for the government and its criminal partners in the pharmaceutical industry to use for experimentation. Newborns, infants, and young children cannot protect themselves at all, they cannot opt out, they cannot fight back, and they cannot defend themselves from evil and immoral parents.
[…]
I care not that any consenting adult decides voluntarily to agree to these fake ‘vaccine’ experiments, regardless of the consequences, because that is their choice, and stupidity is no crime.
.
All of us should do whatever is necessary to stop this abuse and slaughter of young children…
[…]
Any parent using their young children for government experimentation should be confronted, they should be investigated, and they should be prosecuted for child abuse.
[…]“ (d)
- 594 DEAD 404,525 Reported Injured following COVID19 Experimental “Vaccine” Injections in the U.K. (Britannien: 594 Tote und 404’525 rapportierte Impfschäden im Zuge der C-Injektionen in gut drei Monaten)
*siehe auch https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/coronavirus-covid-19-vaccine-adverse-reactions (d)
- Google and the CIA: How Independent Are Multinational Giants? (Google und die CIA: Wie unabhängig sind multinationale BigTech-Korpokratie-Verbrechersyndikate?)
*siehe auch unsere Serie https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2019/04/07/und-die-welt-werde-google-googles-digitaler-angriff-und-die-folgen-teil-i/ (d)
- Der europäische Gesundheitspass ist in den Händen von großen Konzern-Monopolen – El pasaporte sanitario europeo está en manos de los grandes monopolios
*siehe auch https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Atos_SE (d)
- RF-EMR Breaks DNA (DNA-Schäden durch Funktechnologie)
„[…]
The key to these effects is an interaction at the cell membrane that leads under certain circumstances to interruption of intracellular signal pathways. This causes interference with DNA repair which in turn leads to DNA damage.
[…]
This is a review of the research on the genetic effects of non-ionizing electromagnetic field (EMF), mainly on radiofrequency radiation (RFR) and static and extremely low frequency EMF (ELF-EMF). The majority of the studies are on genotoxicity (e.g., DNA damage, chromatin conformation changes, etc.) and gene expression. Genetic effects of EMF depend on various factors, including field parameters and characteristics (frequency, intensity, wave-shape), cell type, and exposure duration. The types of gene expression affected (e.g., genes involved in cell cycle arrest, apoptosis and stress responses, heat-shock proteins) are consistent with the findings that EMF causes genetic damages. Many studies reported effects in cells and animals after exposure to EMF at intensities similar to those in the public and occupational environments. Involvement of free radicals is a likely possibility. EMF also interacts synergistically with different entities on genetic functions.
[…]“
*siehe auch https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/15368378.2021.1881866?journalCode=iebm20& (d)
- Will a China Real Estate Collapse Trigger the Global Meltdown? – Wird ein China-Immobilien-Kollaps die globale Kernschmelze auslösen?
„[…]
According to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics the total market value of China’s real estate is currently around 65 trillion US Dollars– that’s trillion. In 2019, China’s GDP was $14 trillion US, making China real estate far more inflated than USA or EU values by a big margin. A 2018 study found Chinese home prices averaged 9.3 times annual incomes, outstripping inflated San Francisco’s 8.4 times.
[…]
Official data showed that outstanding household debt, including mostly real estate debt, at the end of 2020 stood at 63.19 trillion yuan (US$9.7 trillion). That’s equivalent of 62 per cent of Chinese gross domestic product.
[…]
In 2021 a record 7.1 trillion yuan ($1.1 trillion) of such special local bonds come due and must be rolled over to avoid collapse of local governments. That will mean that the big state banks must somehow finance the local debt, much of it of dubious or “junk bond” value.
[…]“
*höchst spannender Engdahl-Artikel, dessen finales Fazit ich aber nicht teile. (d)
- Vandana Shiva über die Zerschlagung von Bill Gates‘ Imperium (d)
- Wir haben nichts mehr zu verlieren! 1.200 Restaurants und Pizzerien öffnen in Italien (d)
*Update folgt morgen und weiterhin mehr oder weniger täglich bis zum kommenden Sonntag. Die wichtigsten Meldungen der gesamten letzten Woche gibts hier.
3 Antworten zu “Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 29. März 2021”
Diese „Fadenwürfmer“ – Morgellons? – welches bereits jetzt schon bei Wikipedia so nachzulesen ist beim Thema Morgellons 😉 , soll ja bereits auch in den Chemtrails mit eingemischt sein und auch andersartig verteilt werden.
Vor Jahren auch noch bei „Insidern“ belächelt, nun „vielleicht“ nachgewiesener Fakt?
Aber danach geht es dann auch gleich ganz tief ins Eingemachte => Stichpunkt Archonten & BlackGoo
https://www.nexus-magazin.de/artikel/lesen/black-goo-im-labyrinth-der-wirklichkeit/3
In diesem Sinne … das Eine führt zum Anderen und am Ende sind aus Fiktionen Fakten geworden?
FadenWÜRMER?
Ich glaube nix ohne Beweis. Eine Minimikroskopaufnahme ist kein Beweis, da sieht man eben nur einen … Faden.
Ein richtiger Beweis sähe anders aus. Zb. eine größere Vergrößerung.
Nur ein kleiner Hinweis: Wieso heißen die Dinger Würmer, wenn es doch Fäden sind?
Hab die Entitäten Fadenwürmer genannt, weil Fäden sich nicht bewegen und die Fäden wie kleine schwarze Würmer aussehen… wie andere die bezeichnen interessiert mich nicht.
Ich habs mit eigenen Augen gesehen.
Überprüfs selber, bevor Du mir Desinfo unterstellst!
Brauchst nur ne starke Lupe und einen Testkit & Wärmequelle/Wasser.
Ps. Ich habe die Masken extra nicht erwähnt, weil ich da den Beweis nicht gesehen habe – ergo schliess ich das nicht aus, aber behaupte auch nicht dergleichen.
