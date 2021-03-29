von | März 29, 2021 · 12:46
Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 29. März 2021

29. März

*Update folgt morgen und weiterhin mehr oder weniger täglich bis zum kommenden Sonntag. Die wichtigsten Meldungen der gesamten letzten Woche gibts hier.

3 Antworten zu “Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 29. März 2021

  1. Icke ...
    März 29, 2021 um 15:13

    Diese „Fadenwürfmer“ – Morgellons? – welches bereits jetzt schon bei Wikipedia so nachzulesen ist beim Thema Morgellons 😉 , soll ja bereits auch in den Chemtrails mit eingemischt sein und auch andersartig verteilt werden.

    Vor Jahren auch noch bei „Insidern“ belächelt, nun „vielleicht“ nachgewiesener Fakt?

    Aber danach geht es dann auch gleich ganz tief ins Eingemachte => Stichpunkt Archonten & BlackGoo

    https://www.nexus-magazin.de/artikel/lesen/black-goo-im-labyrinth-der-wirklichkeit/3

    In diesem Sinne … das Eine führt zum Anderen und am Ende sind aus Fiktionen Fakten geworden?

  2. teutoburgswaelder
    März 29, 2021 um 18:16

    FadenWÜRMER?
    Ich glaube nix ohne Beweis. Eine Minimikroskopaufnahme ist kein Beweis, da sieht man eben nur einen … Faden.
    Ein richtiger Beweis sähe anders aus. Zb. eine größere Vergrößerung.
    Nur ein kleiner Hinweis: Wieso heißen die Dinger Würmer, wenn es doch Fäden sind?

  3. Dude
    März 29, 2021 um 18:27

    Hab die Entitäten Fadenwürmer genannt, weil Fäden sich nicht bewegen und die Fäden wie kleine schwarze Würmer aussehen… wie andere die bezeichnen interessiert mich nicht.

    Ich habs mit eigenen Augen gesehen.
    Überprüfs selber, bevor Du mir Desinfo unterstellst!
    Brauchst nur ne starke Lupe und einen Testkit & Wärmequelle/Wasser.

    Ps. Ich habe die Masken extra nicht erwähnt, weil ich da den Beweis nicht gesehen habe – ergo schliess ich das nicht aus, aber behaupte auch nicht dergleichen.

