Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 19. & 20. Dezember 2020

that we have spared barely a thought for the ramifications of our heedless, headlong stumble towards a world in which our abject reliance on internet-connected gadgets and gizmos is grooming us for a future in which freedom is an illusion.

Humanity itself is on the line.

to respond to any perceived threat with violence

our bodies and our innermost thoughts that are being plugged into a matrix over which we have no real control.

by way of the brain as the user interface

right down to our inner thoughts

people are subject to the Thought Police, who deal with anyone guilty of thought crimes.