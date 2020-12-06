Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom 6. & 7. Dezember 2020

7. Dezember 2020
- Medical Martial Law Is Coming in Many Sinister Forms (Medizinisches Kriegsrecht kommt in allen möglichen unheimlichen Formen)
„A recent headline states: “Immunity Cards’ To Be Issued To All Americans; Enable CDC To Track COVID-19 Vaxx Status In Database.”
[…]
Everything is being ramped up, and more restrictions are coming. It is my opinion that a ‘big’ staged event is coming this month that will be used to catapult this fake pandemic conspiracy.
[…]
What is coming? Lockdowns, isolation, business closings, job loss, mask mandates, threats of extreme isolation and travel restrictions without a vaccine, Gestapo type papers, Stasi-style police tactics, holding camps, riots, and constant and continuous surveillance and monitoring policies. And then —- military in the streets distributing and possibly administering killer vaccines.
[…]
Wake up and understand that this is the biggest fraud in world history. Wake up, and disobey every single state and federal mandate. Wake up, and open up every business. Wake up and never take a Covid test or any poisonous and deadly vaccine. Wake up, and tell the state to go straight to hell!“
*siehe auch https://www.zerohedge.com/medical/covid-19-vax-status-be-tracked-cdc-database-everyone-issued-vaccination-cards-according-dod & https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2020/11/29/rebellion-es-ist-allerhoechste-zeit-aufzustehen/ (d)
- Finanzsystem: Wenn Predictive Programming auf die Agenda 2030 trifft (Monetary System: Predictive Programming meets Agenda 2030)
*in Gänze zu empfehlen. Siehe auch https://giftamhimmel.de/die-agenda-2030-der-vereinten-nationen-entschluesselt-eine-blaupause-fuer-die-weltweite-versklavung-der-menschheit-unter-der-knute-von-konzernen/ (d)
- Land Salzburg: Ohne Impfung keine Anstellung – Soll für Spitäler, Altersheime, Kindergärten und Schulen für Neuanstellungen gelten (Salzburg, Austria: No new job witouth a vaccine in hospitals, nursing homes and schools) (d)
- Lauschangriffe im täglichen Maskenball-Wahnsinn – Der Rest ist Schweigen (Wiretap operation in the daily mask-insanity – the rest is silence) (d)
- Ihr könnt mich mal! (Originaltitel: Eat your lemon!)
„[…]
Sie wollen uns impfen und dann, bevor wir unruhig werden, wenden sie sich dem Kampf gegen die globale Erwärmung zu. Wenn wir die Masken und die Impfung überleben, dann wird die Austerität die Überlebenden töten.
[…]
Erinnert ihr euch? Vor der Pandemie war Greta. Und Greta wird zurückkommen, sobald jeder seine Impfung erhalten hat. Dieses „Rettet die Welt“-Programm spricht einen erheblichen Teil der Menschheit an, darunter Russen, Europäer, Amerikaner. Zuerst die Impfung, die uns rettet; dann die Rettung des Planeten vor der Erwärmung. Dieses ganze „Welt-Retten“ stammt direkt aus einem Comic-Film.
[…]
Die WHO träumt davon, dass dieses Virus nicht das letzte sein wird; es würden weitere Pandemien kommen, und nur Impfungen, Masken und großzügige Beiträge zu ihrem Budget würden uns retten. Sie versprachen auch eine neue Covid-Welle im Januar, und dann noch eine, und so weiter, bis die Welt mit Impfstoffen zugedeckt ist.
[…]
Build Back Better. Das heißt, wir werden alles neu aufbauen, aber besser und auf inklusive, grüne und nachhaltige Art. Und viel teurer. Und auf eure Kosten. Der Kampf ums Klima ist Austerität unter anderem Namen; es verlangt einen radikalen Abfall der Lebensstandards. Wir sollen unsere Gürtel enger schnallen, und wir werden noch bedauern, dass Covid uns nicht von dieser unnötigen Qual erlöst hat.
[…]
Vielleicht ist ein gewisses Maß an Digitalisierung unvermeidlich, aber brauchen wir mehr davon? Wir brauchen mehr Freiheit, und die Digitalisierung scheint stark repressiv zu sein. Sie ist ein gutes Werkzeug für die Tyrannei. Jeder Tyrann von einst […] wäre in der Lage, in einem Bündnis mit Zuckerberg viel mehr zu erreichen. Wir müssen die Datengiganten stoppen, sie bis zum Äußersten besteuern, ihnen das Leben zur Hölle machen…
[…]
Der Hauptgrund für die Fernschulung ist, unsere Kinder noch dümmer zu machen, als sie nach dem Anschauen von YouTube wahrscheinlich ohnehin schon geworden sind.
.
Ein weiterer Grund ist, sie asozial und unfähig zu machen, gemeinsam gegen ihre Respektspersonen vorzugehen. Das sollte schlichtweg verboten und nicht gefördert werden.
[…]
Natürlich fasste der Gipfel keine verbindlichen Beschlüsse – nur Absichtserklärungen, aber sie waren detailliert und unzweideutig. Impfungen, ein fortwährender Kampf gegen Pandemien, der sich nahtlos in einen Kampf gegen die globale Erwärmung verwandelt, mehr Lockdowns-Maßnahmen, begleitet von QR-Codes auf globaler Ebene. Was wir haben, ist was wir haben sollen, das haben sie beschlossen. Masken sind jetzt und für immer…
[…]
Die Staats- und Regierungschefs kamen überein, die WTO zu stärken (die Vereinigten Staaten werden unter Biden zu dem zurückkehren, was zuvor war) und sich um die Schaffung eines einheitlichen globalen Steuersystems bemühen. Der IWF (Internationaler Währungsfonds) wird im Mittelpunkt der Bemühungen stehen, die Kryptowährungen in Bezug auf Schuldnerländer, Banken und andere Finanzinstitutionen zu koordinieren.
[…]“ (d)
- The China lockdown, Sun Tzu, and the Art of War (Der Lockdown in China, Sun Tzu und die Kunst des Krieges)
„[…]
If there really were a dangerous virus on the loose in China, NOTHING could have stopped it. We would be seeing huge numbers of deaths in China to this day. Instead, the country has long been back to work, the economy is wide open, and the Chinese regime is looking, with great satisfaction, at Western nations, where its lockdown model has been laid on, wreaking havoc.
.
This is called a clue.
[…]
Behind that front, it’s clear a higher level of cooperative planning was alive. The Chinese lockdown was in the cards all along. In the cards for the West, for the whole world. The plan was years in the making.
.
Most people simply do not believe intelligence operations can involve that degree of subtlety. This is a failure which unfortunately opens the door to takeover.
[…]
I fully realize there are several possible roles the Chinese regime could be playing in this global crisis. And by crisis, I mean lockdowns and economic devastation.
.
I’m laying out one possible role here.
.
To begin: The Chinese regime’s model of absolute control over its population is fully in line with Rockefeller-type Globalists’ model of control for all of Earth.
.
But the Beijing regime prefers to extend its own formidable Empire. It will cooperate with Globalist elites on certain operations, but only because the benefits accrue to China.
.
In the case of this pandemic illusion, the Chinese government would be pleased to contribute to nations locking down populations and closing out economic activity. Why? Because the result would be significant weakening of those nations…
[…]
Weakening nations is also the ambition of Globalist elites, to be sure. Flailing countries are easier to take over. Easier to convert to a New Technocracy. A Brave New World.
[…]
“Suppose we could launch the illusion of a pandemic. That would serve us well. In terms of our goals, it would be a success: economic destruction visited on our enemies. As a bonus, we buy bereft governments, more foreign companies, and more foreign land at bargain basement prices.”
[…]
Fast forward a few months. Who’s taking a hit now? The US, Italy, and many other countries. The US has shut down anything that moves. The US stock market and trading markets all over the world are tanking. Around the world, hundreds of millions of people have been thrown out of work, and untold numbers of small business owners have been driven into bankruptcy.
.
Magic.
.
By “humbly acceding” to the authority and desire of the CDC and WHO – who always say they’ve found ‘a new deadly virus’ – the Chinese government has helped engineer, in the freest and craziest and most powerful nation in the world, the USA, a massive lockdown similar to the one now ending in China.
.
Who does all this remind you of? It reminds me of the ancient Chinese general and philosopher, Sun Tzu (6th century BC), who wrote the erudite and wildly popular treatise, The Art of War.
.
Here is a sprinkling of Sun Tzu observations and advices. Read carefully.
.
“All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive…”
.
“If your opponent is temperamental, seek to irritate him. Pretend to be weak, that he may grow arrogant. If he is taking his ease, give him no rest. If his forces are united, separate them. Attack him where he is unprepared, appear where you are not expected.”
.
“Hold out baits to entice the enemy. Feign disorder, and crush him.”
.
“Pretend inferiority and encourage his arrogance.”
.
“If your opponent is of choleric temperament, seek to irritate him.”
.
“To subdue the enemy without fighting is the acme of skill.”
.
“…move swiftly where he [the enemy] does not expect you.”
.
“Speed is the essence of war. Take advantage of the enemy’s unpreparedness; travel by unexpected routes and strike him where he has taken no precautions.”
.
Getting the picture? Any bells ringing?
[…]
Of course, many people refuse to believe there is a thing called subtlety in strategy, in covert warfare. “The Chinese government couldn’t be so clever.” Really? How about a regime which has a few thousand years of tradition behind it, based on the arts of covert operations? The current smash-and-grab Chinese dictatorship shows one face, but it is not their only face.
.
The Chinese dictatorship gave the CDC and WHO what they fervently wanted: a reason to launch – laid out like a dinner on the table.
.
“Enjoy your meal.”
.
There was a little something extra in the food. Not a virus. Instead, Sun Tzu spices.
[…]
2019. Chinese leadership: “Let’s enable our Globalist ‘friends’ to create a false pandemic and bury nations. We’ll only need to make a few moves on the board, and then they’ll do the rest. I suggest we call the operation the Sun Tzu Virus.”
[…]
One reason I’ve written this article? Given the existence of certain structures in this world – I’m imparting how easy it is to lock down a few billion people inside a reality egg.
.
FREEDOM involves cracking and climbing out of the egg.
[…]
The forced premature deaths of the elderly, under the cover of “demise by COVID,” is a straight-out exercise in population control, a device the Chinese government has deployed on its own population.
.
These are not accidents.
.
They are purposeful Chinese-type transformations.
.
At the root of it is the plan to raise up armies of Western citizens who are more than glad to sacrifice what is left of their own minds to a “Higher Altruistic Ideal.” Aka, socialism.
[…]“
*sehr in Gänze zu empfehlen, obwohl grausig lang. Siehe dazu auch https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2019/11/29/willst-du-wissen-wie-china-zum-blueprint-fuer-die-nwo-gemacht-wurde/ (d)
6. Dezember 2020
- CANADA PM TRUDEAUS PROPAGANDA ABOUT THE GREAT RESET, BUILD BACK BETTER, AND AGENDA 2030 (Der kanadische Premierminister macht Propaganda für den Great Reset und die Agenda 2030) (d)
- Anti-Security-Law – Protesters in Paris hunting police force (Protestierende gegen das Sicherheitsgesetz jagen die Bullerei davon) december 2020 HD (d)
*Nachträge vorbehalten. Die Meldungen vom 4. & 5.12. wurden hier nachgetragen.