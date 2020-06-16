B-Seite: Zeit für die Putzkollonne

RATM – Clear the lane

*B-side von „killing in the name of…“

Lyrics

Let me be front

This is real and not a stunt

I’m comin‘ to the forefront

Shovel for the rapper and clear the lane

‚Cos this jam is like a tomahawk chop

Teach ya I’ll never stop droppin‘ topics

Vocal power?

Yes I got it

On central but their trying to clamp it down

Flag was waving the wrong way so I shot it down

Get down, and at the same time

Come up, down!

This is a crime that shut us up

I don’t give a fuck

‚Cos the words and the thoughts still hit

And like I said

It’s not a skit

Jump another hit

Yeah

Ya know I don’t need a drum kit

Make ‚em say awwww shit

The rebellion is true and legit

Down, get down, and clear the lane

Down, get down, yeah

The rebel

You’ll never disable

Defiance

With the cards upon the table

Pulling cards

Keep the governements in check

Yo!

I think we need a new deck

Never could trust a phillabusta‘

The mic is like a fist and it’ll bust ya

With words cold hittin‘ with the underground

And now you’re checkin‘ out the new sound

Live hit

A live pop

Live rock

And ya don’t stop

It goes on and on and on

Who’s a threat?

C’mon, the war is on

Down, get down, and clear the lane

Start droppin‘

Our words are never safe

Fighting myself

‚Till I’m where I gotta be

I challange, don’t sweat it

Now don’t you forget it

Check me? What? Wait

You better slow down!

Realize I can’t confine my rhyme to a beat

I need cash so when I’m cool I’m never ever weak

Places are fluid and diluted and complete

Check me once, calm down and take a seat

Strip the chains the freedom’s there but then it’s gone

Clear the lane

Defiance

Rippin‘ up the south set

Every time I’m grippin‘ the mic it is a sound threat

Resist against the suckers that bring the bass in

Timmy C

Bring that bass in

Clear the lane