B-Seite: Zeit für die Putzkollonne

RATM – Clear the lane
*B-side von „killing in the name of…“
Lyrics
Let me be front
This is real and not a stunt
I’m comin‘ to the forefront
Shovel for the rapper and clear the lane
‚Cos this jam is like a tomahawk chop
Teach ya I’ll never stop droppin‘ topics
Vocal power?
Yes I got it
On central but their trying to clamp it down
Flag was waving the wrong way so I shot it down
Get down, and at the same time
Come up, down!
This is a crime that shut us up
I don’t give a fuck
‚Cos the words and the thoughts still hit
And like I said
It’s not a skit
Jump another hit
Yeah
Ya know I don’t need a drum kit
Make ‚em say awwww shit
The rebellion is true and legit
Down, get down, and clear the lane
Down, get down, yeah
The rebel
You’ll never disable
Defiance
With the cards upon the table
Pulling cards
Keep the governements in check
Yo!
I think we need a new deck
Never could trust a phillabusta‘
The mic is like a fist and it’ll bust ya
With words cold hittin‘ with the underground
And now you’re checkin‘ out the new sound
Live hit
A live pop
Live rock
And ya don’t stop
It goes on and on and on
Who’s a threat?
C’mon, the war is on
Down, get down, and clear the lane
Start droppin‘
Our words are never safe
Fighting myself
‚Till I’m where I gotta be
I challange, don’t sweat it
Now don’t you forget it
Check me? What? Wait
You better slow down!
Realize I can’t confine my rhyme to a beat
I need cash so when I’m cool I’m never ever weak
Places are fluid and diluted and complete
Check me once, calm down and take a seat
Strip the chains the freedom’s there but then it’s gone
Clear the lane
Defiance
Rippin‘ up the south set
Every time I’m grippin‘ the mic it is a sound threat
Resist against the suckers that bring the bass in
Timmy C
Bring that bass in
Clear the lane