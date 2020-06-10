Die dummdreiste [US] Bevölkerung ist zu einer erbärmlichen Masse von Irrelevanz geworden, und ist reif für die Übernahme

The insolent American Population have become a pathetic Mass of Irrelevancy, and ripe for Takeover
“It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But, the world is now more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.”
David Rockefeller – “The Powers That Be: America’s Dirtiest Secrets” – Book by William Caniano, 2007 [eigene deutsche Übersetzung hier…]
The fact that self-proclaimed intellectual elites believe they are above all others, and are the only sovereigns, is tantamount to a belief that they are exalted overlords without check by the people.
What has happened in the past few months has been staggering, and has exposed agendas not thought about by most of the people in this country [Editors Note: and in the whole world] in the past.
The state has always been tyrannical, as that is the nature of government, but the escalation of fascist totalitarianism recently has surpassed all imagination.
What this means is that the elite rulers and their political comrades have decided to make this the end game instead of relying on the long-term incremental devastation of individual liberty that they have practiced for decades.
Apparently, this all-in approach is being advanced now due to a belief that the masses in this country [Editors Note: and in the whole world] are ripe for takeover, and will not resist in any legitimate manner necessary to stop the onslaught of agendas meant to achieve a new world order; one that requires control of all people and systems.
In addition, the monetary system is on the verge of collapse, as massive printing and debt have reached unsustainable levels, leaving the ruling elites in a temporary position of necessity to accelerate the takeover of society. The huge wealth transfers of late have been successful, so in order to gain total dominance, the monetary system must be restructured in their favor in order to allow central control over all financial transactions.
This new system will be a digital structure on a global scale.
While this current push is extensive and very inclusive, many aspects of individual control measures will continue to be implemented over time. Some measures are still too radical to advance in the open, but as more government authoritative supervision becomes evident over individuals, more drastic changes that allow direct control will be forthcoming.
The medical system monopoly will play a major role in this takeover of humanity, and if even more draconian measures than have happened so far this year are allowed to continue, population-wide changes in the human genetic makeup will be attempted through medical mandates.
This will help the controlling powers to gain more command of what will be considered the lower classes; meaning all but the top tier of elites and their pawns in government.
What I am speaking about here is future “vaccination” (injection) procedures that can alter human DNA structure. There are also very advanced technologies that will allow for any number of injections of tracking software, mind control, nanoparticle hydro gels, and smart nanoparticle injections that can be controlled remotely for alterations and time-controlled release of invasive biotechnological agents and updates.
This is no longer science fiction, and is the most dangerous part of the agenda being sought by the controlling elites. It is not only being considered but also purposely planned.
Most have never looked into this type of eerie and invasive technology, but it does exist, and is being plotted for the future.
The medical system in this country [Editors Note: and in the whole world] has become almost entirely an allopathic system based on treatment instead of prevention, and steeped in pharmaceutical prescription drug delivery instead of non-invasive homeopathic medical techniques.
The idea of drugs, toxic vaccines, and surgery have been made normal
nationwide [Editors Note: worldwide!], and most all are accustomed to this type of system, so it is no stretch to imagine a mass acceptance by the bulk of the population of drugs and injection of chemicals and technological agents as a way to survive and stay safe. It is accepted after all as the easy way out, and that is the natural course that people in this country [Editors Note: and in the whole world] seek.
Consider that the ruling element of society in order to achieve total control over the physical and psychological makeup of the human species, desires to literally computerize the biological working mechanisms of mankind.
Do not dismiss this out of hand, or consider it some sort of “conspiracy theory,” as the implementation of this type of technology is not only in the works, but is extremely advanced at this stage.
If billions of people accept the new untested vaccinations coming due to the illegitimate coronavirus “pandemic,” then this process will have already begun in earnest.
Considering the general population, this type of scenario is unfathomable for most, and from a common intellectual point of view borders on the impossible. This thinking is a mistake in judgment.
The
American [Editors Note: worldwide!] herd has been programmed to believe over generations that they are in control, and that the ruling class is there to represent and protect them, but that is a lie.
The future has already arrived considering the intent of those seeking total control.
Nothing is off the table at this time, and all current systems are under threat.
The new system will be one of credit, where all current monetary procedures will no longer exist, and any new system will be based on management and control through computerized digital methods.
Biometric identification and continuous data collection from all will be evident, even more so than today, especially once implanted chips or monitoring devices become universal.
Property claims on humans may not be active today, but will be very soon given the technological advances in the works, including new digital money systems, tracking and tracing apps, and any forced medical applications that are administered with DNA altering technology.
The monopolization of all real food is in the works as well, and the false “pandemic” has caused many farmers to go under, harming food stocks, and causing destruction of crops and the killing of livestock. This has led to food shortages nationwide that is leading to a forced demand for GMO food production, food production that is chemically based and poisonous.
Again, this purposeful destruction of agriculture will lead to dependence on corporate food supplies that can be used as another method to control all of us.
The asinine, non-productive, and violent destruction of people and property that is going on every day in this country through rioting and looting, is not revolution, it is criminal insanity stoked by the very entities responsible for all the destruction since February of this year.
This planned chaos that is being perpetrated by these non-thinking and brainless individuals is only feeding the fire of tyranny, and helping to solidify the new order sought by the controllers at the top.
Little that happens is organic, as everything that has happened so far has led to the advancement of the final agendas necessary to achieve total control.
What is coming will be the end of freedom and the enslavement of all but the few.
The billionaires are running the world now, and at this point, there is little chance of them being stopped unless a mass awakening takes place.
Some think that 5% or 10% of the population rebelling against the state is necessary for this to be stopped, but are there 15 million to 30 million Americans [Editors Note: or 350 to 700 million people worldwide] willing to risk all to regain freedom?
If not, our future is doomed.
This will not end of its own accord, it will not blow over, nothing will return to normal without legitimate revolt, as the destruction of life as any have ever known it is upon us.
Sources: Here, here, here, and here.
Quelle / Source: garydbarnett.com/the-insolent-american-population-have-become-a-pathetic-mass-of-irrelevancy-and-ripe-for-takeover/
Autor: Gary D. Barnett, June 8, 2020
Lizenz: Copyright © 2020 LewRockwell.com – „Permission to reprint in whole or in part is gladly granted, provided full credit is given.“
Übersetzung des Titels und Zitats dieser Publikation: DudeWEblog-Redaktion
Link-Beigaben: DudeWEblog-Redaktion.
Neu-Formatierung, Hervorhebungen und Ergänzungen (Editors Notes): DudeWEblog-Redaktion
Deutsche Fassung:
Perfekt passend dazu:
Was die dummdreiste Herde natürlich nicht schnallt, ist dass die Agenda Ordo ab Chao lautet.
Ich finde es durchaus angemessen, die heute noch wohlhabenden Konsumwesen sollten künftig mit dem gleichen Zynismus behandelt werden, wie ihn die ärmsten 3 Milliarden Menschen heute schon konkret erleben.
Das nach Konsum süchtige, angefixte „Wohlstandsobjekt“ ist nicht mehr nötig, Massenkonsum belastet die Biosphäre schlicht in einem Ausmaß, welches die „Elite“ künftig wohl nicht mehr hinnehmen dürfte.
Lieber fliegt ein Milliardär in einem Palast um die Welt, als 1000 Konsumobjekte, lieber bauen wir ein Prachtviertel für 1000 Menschen, als eine Megacity für 10 Millionen.
Vom Standpunkt derjenigen, die mit ihrem zynischen Verhalten seit Jahrtausenden glänzen, ein ganz logische Entwicklung.
Desto mehr Luxuslust und Abschottung vor den Objekten durch automatisierte, mechanische oder biochemisch-informatorische Prozesse geschaffen wird, desto weniger Nutzmenschen sind noch vorzuhalten.
China ist da schon sehr weit, dort dürfte das „Social-Scoring“ bald über Leben oder Ableben entscheiden, ganz sanft, ganz wie in den Klischees der SF schon vor Jahrzehnten geschildert.
In den westlichen Regionen dürfte es etwas rüder abgehen.
Doomsday für das Nutzvolk – ja, was danach kommt, tja, ich hoffe die lebenslange Hölle für den Rest!
Sollen sie an ihrem Reichtum so intensiv wie nur irgend möglich langsam dahinsiechen und sich möglichst lange gegen den Tod wehren, in der Hoffnung morgen würde alles doch noch gut.
So wie die Armen dieser Welt seit Jahrtausenden nur durch einen trüben Hoffnungsschimmer durch ihr Elend hindurchsterben, möge der Zynismus der „Elite“ auf diese zurückfallen, mit der ganzen Verachtung, die wir Ihnen schenken!
@oberham — Zur Schuldfrage zu sagen: alle gleichermaßen und zugleich niemand. Das jetzige System hat seine geistigen Wurzeln bei Zisterziensern und Tempelrittern. Das war vor 900 Jahren, und es war damals für viele etwas phantastisch Neues, alle Arten von Riesenprojekten kollektiv zu realisieren. Der Planet wurde damals geistig und materiell umgebaut. Erkauft wurde dies alles mit der Akzeptanz eines explizit menschenverachtenden Denkens. Aber „Scheiß drauf,“ wird sich so mancher gedacht haben, „nur das Ergebnis zählt!“ Ja, es ging ja auch lange genug ziemlich gut, abgesehen von den regelmäßig wiederkehrenden blutrünstigen Massenpsychosen — Kreuzzüge, Ketzerjagden, Hexenwahn, Religions- und Weltkriege.
Die Elite steht allerdings vor dem sehr realen Problem eines Kollaps‘ des aus Warenproduktionen entnommenen Profits, und so zugleich eines historisch unwiderruflichen Endes der freien Arbeit. Was die Eliten nun aber tun, ist an Einfallslosigkeit kaum zu überbieten, sie sagen: „Scheiß drauf, dann machen wir eben mit Zwangsarbeit weiter. Und mit einer Eine-Welt-Diktatur.“ Gut, ich hab’s immerhin kapiert. Wie lange wird es dauern, bis es so viele andere kapieren, daß sich die Höllenfahrt stoppen und umkehren läßt? Zumal wir nicht einfach wieder zurück nach Hause fahren können, denn Kapital und freie Arbeit sind endgültig Vergangenheit — zuviel technologische Innovation killt den Profit, ist unausweichlich. Aber technologische Entwicklung auch!😀
Die bald im neuen System krepieren werden, tun mir leid. Aber das hilft nicht. Karma, oder was!? Wahrscheinlich. Ich werd so lange durchhalten und kämpfen wie es geht. Die nächste Inkarnation kommt bestimmt, und dann ist das jetzige Leben Vorbereitung. Was jetzt gesät wird, kann in der nächsten Inkarnation geerntet werden. Also: „Scheiß drauf! Und nicht kleinmütig werden.“😀😀😀
„Das jetzige System hat seine geistigen Wurzeln bei Zisterziensern und Tempelrittern.“
Das geht viel weiter zurück. Mindestens bis ins alte Sumer, aber sehr viele Indizien deuten darauf hin, dass es sogar Jahrzehntausende zurück geht.
Siehe dazu -> https://www.bitchute.com/video/EVg3Pzwiagnr/
„Die Elite steht allerdings vor dem sehr realen Problem eines Kollaps‘ des aus Warenproduktionen entnommenen Profits, und so zugleich eines historisch unwiderruflichen Endes der freien Arbeit.“
Das ist für die Kabale kein Problem, sondern gehört zum Master-Plan für die NWO!
„machen wir eben mit Zwangsarbeit weiter.“
Nö, denn angesichts „zuviel technologische Innovation killt den Profit, ist unausweichlich. Aber technologische Entwicklung auch!“ wird in der „Eine-Welt-Diktatur“ mit reduzierter Population zu einem BGE (bedingungsloses Grundeinkommen) bzw. viel eher UBI (universal basic income) in Kombination mit Social Credit führen. Viele wirklich produktiv tätige Sklaven werden – wie Du richtig erkannt hast – je länger je weniger gebraucht.
Huxley beschreibt das Szenario in Schöne neue Welt perfekt – man muss es nur noch mit Tad Williams Otherland kombinieren.
Aber angesichts der Ewigkeit des Lebens an sich hast Du im Prinzip Recht mit:
„Scheiss drauf“
Es gibt andere Welten als diese… bleibt nur zu hoffen, dass Tsarion (und andere) nicht recht hat mit diesem Prison-Planet-Gate for the eternal beings bzw. dass es daraus – sich darum bewusst seiend – einen echten Ausweg gibt (ich stelle mir das in etwa so vor; siehe den Schluss des Artikels -> https://dudeweblog.wordpress.com/2013/03/29/sein-nichtsein-unendliche-verganglichkeit-in-unwandelbarer-ewigkeit/ ).
