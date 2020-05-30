David Icke durchleuchtet die Corona-Hoax-PsyOp

Dringendst in Gänze zu empfehlen sind die beiden (v.a. das zweite) Interviews von London Real mit David Icke, die regelmässig allüberall der Zensur zum Opfer fallen. Die folgenden Bitchute-Links sollten aber nicht so schnell verschwinden.

Teil 1 Uncut

David Icke I – The Truth Behind the C-PsyOp – LOCKDOWN & ECONOMIC CRASH 2020 Uncut, EN, Original

Teil 2 Uncut

David Icke II – The C-Conspiracy – 5G and how COVID-19 crash Your Rights & Economy 2020 (Uncut, EN)

Inzwischen hat London Real deshalb ein ernstes Problem mit OFCOM:

„TV station’s interview with David Icke ‚posed threat to public health‘

Ofcom acts over London Live segment in which Icke claimed pandemic was a cover story

The local television station London Live is facing sanctions after the media regulator, Ofcom, found it had posed a threat to the public’s health by showing a lengthy interview with David Icke about the coronavirus pandemic.

The little-watched channel, owned by Evening Standard boss Evgeny Lebedev, broadcast an 80-minute interview with the former footballer and noted conspiracy theorist earlier this month.

A separate London Real interview with Icke was taken down from YouTube this week after the conspiracy theorist went further in his attempts to discredit official advice on coronavirus. During this second interview, Icke claimed coronavirus “doesn’t exist,” spread baseless conspiracies linking the disease to 5G, and said a vaccine will contain microchips that can control humans.“