Punk ist tot

Punk is dead, Punk is dead

Yes that’s right, punk is dead

Punk is dead, Punk is dead

It’s just another cheap product for the consumer’s head

Bubblegum rock on plastic transistors

Schoolboy sedition backed by big time promoters

CBS promoted the Clash

but not for revolution, just for cash

Punk became a fashion just like Hippy used to be

And it ain’t got a thing to do with your or me

Movements are systems and systems kill

Movements are expressions of the public will

Punk became a movement cause they all felt lost

but the leaders sold out and now we all pay the cost

and Punk is dead, Punk is dead

Yes that’s right, punk is dead

Punk is dead, Punk is dead

It’s just another cheap product for the consumer’s head

Punk narcissism was a social napalm

Rockstar Punk Bands started doing real harm

Preaching revolution, anarchy and change As they

Sucked from the system that had given him their name

Well I’m tired of staring through shit stained glass

I’m tired of staring up a superstars ass

I’ve got an ass and a heart and a name

and I’m just waiting for my fifteen minutes fame

And me, yes me, do I wanna burn?

Is there really something that I can learn?

Do I need a business man to promote my angle

Can I resist the carrots fame and fortune dangle

I see the velvet zippies in their bondage gear

The social elite with safety pins in their ear

I watch and understand that it don’t mean a thing

The scorpions attack, but the systems stole the sting

And Punk ist dead, Punk is dead.

Yes that’s right, punk is dead

Punk is dead, Punk is dead

It’s just another cheap product for the consumer’s head